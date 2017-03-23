Bella Thorne, Gregg Sulkin Make Out Pictures Revealed By Actress – Dating Again?

Bella Thorne has revealed make out pictures with Gregg Sulkin on social media. During her recent social media posts, Famous In Love actress posted a picture of herself in a bikini but rather than noticing her body, fans noted the uncropped part of the image.

It turns out that the former Disney star either forgot to crop the image or really does not care if people think that she is missing her ex-boyfriend Sulkin. The bikini picture has uncropped photo strip beneath it of Bella Thorne and Gregg Sulkin steamy make-out and kissing session.

The story did not end here with her 6.5 million fans pointing out that Bella is missing Gregg and they should get back together. Thorne and Sulkin’s one-year relationship was fan-favorite and they loved to see them together. Bella and Gregg dated from 2015 to 2016.

Throwbackkkk ???????? guess who's going back to blonde ;)) pic.twitter.com/ZaFXpfWt6O — bella thorne (@bellathorne) March 20, 2017

To add more fuel to the story, Disney’s Shake It Up star then tweeted that she had been talking to one of her exes all weekend and is feeling happy and a little bit confused. Fans were quick to ask her which of her ex is she talking about but the actress did not reply. Even though the former Disney actress has not specifically said anything, her followers really think she is talking about Gregg.

When you talk to your ex all weekend and you're just like …???????? — bella thorne (@bellathorne) March 22, 2017

In a much recent tweet when a fan asked if she is up for sexting, given she did not mind sharing intimate make out pictures, Thorne simply said that she is always up for it.

The actress has always been open about her love and personal life. She shares a lot with her fans and it is a known fact that she stays in touch with all her exes. But the recent revelation in tweet after tweet is really making fans think that Bella Thorne and Gregg Sulkin are dating again.

According to Entertainment Online, Thorne and Sulkin had stopped dating due to their busy schedule.

“After much thought and soul-searching, we have made the difficult decision to end our relationship. We will always love each other and have a deep respect for one another, as we have each grown to be better people because of our time together. Our schedules made seeing each other difficult, and we decided that for now, this would be best.”

The busy schedule will still be a problem for the duo if they start dating again, with the former Disney actress busy with almost 11 movie and TV projects in coming years. Sulkin is also keeping busy with two upcoming TV shows titled Drink, Slay, Love and Runaways. The 24-year-old actor has recently finished shooting for Status Update movie.

The 19-year-old actress even has a tight schedule with starring as lead character Paige in Freeform’s Famous In Love television series. She is currently also shooting for the Keep Watching movie. She has five more movie projects that are in post-production stage including Amityville: The Awakening, The Death and Life of John F. Donovan, The Babysitter, You Get Me, and Midnight Sun.

Over time, the actress revealed that her relationship with Sulkin just did not turn out to be what she had hoped.

“Things just didn’t end up working the way we had hoped. But I’ll always love the bub… Getting to know Gregg has been great. Our families are close. It’s hard because in this business, every boy my age wants to go out all the time and party! I’m much more of a homebody and so is Gregg. He just wants to stay in and watch Netflix.”

Following Bella Thorne and Gregg Sulkin’s breakup, the actress came out as bisexual. She has been in a relationship with Tyler Posey and rumored to have dated Chandler Parsons for a little while. The Famous In Love actress’ current status of relationship is not known.

