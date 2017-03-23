Ian Somerhalder Interested In ‘Fifty Shades’ Franchise After ‘Vampire Diaries’

Ian Somerhalder is still somewhere interested in playing Christian Grey’s role in Fifty Shades franchise. The Vampire Diaries‘ Damon Salvatore was up for Mr. Grey’s role but was replaced by Charlie Hunnam. The role did not go to Sons Of Anarchy star but instead was ultimately given to Jamie Dornan.

The Vampire Diaries star Ian Somerhalder has always loved the Fifty Shades series and really loved that fans really want him to play the character of Christian Grey. With so many fans wanting him to play the lead actor‘s part in erotic drama franchise, Somerhalder told MSN last year that he loves the support of fans.

“I would be lying if I said I wouldn’t love that. Are you crazy? I wanna make that happen.”

However, when these rumors reached Jamie Dornan, he reportedly did not seem quite happy with them. The Fifty Shades actor said that it would be expensive for the production house to replace him and sequels are not the way to go, Mirror UK reported.

“That would be really hard for them to do, considering we shot both of the movies. That’s an expensive mistake, I’ll put it that way. But good luck to him – he’ll be great… [Sequels] are going to ruin the franchise.”

Recently, the 38-year-old actor has once again ignited the rumors that he is up for Fifty Shades‘ role. He shared a picture of him reading Fifty Shades Of Grey and fans were quick to point out that how much they would have loved if he played the character of Mr. Grey.

“I was re-watching this film the other day and I seriously think they’ve got it all wrong with the lead actor. That was supposed to be you Ian. The story of Fifty Shades was written for you to be in it.”

Ian has not signed up for any projects recently and is busy collaborating with his wife Nikki Reed on their production house. With no movies and TV shows at hands, fans really think that the actor should opt for upcoming erotic movies from the BDSM-filled franchise.

In his interview with Huffington Post, the Vampire Diaries actor said that he is not angry that he did not get to play the role of Christian Grey the first time and was already busy shooting the CW series Vampire Diaries at that time. But since the wrapping of TVD is done, Somerhalder can really look forward to fourth Fifty Shades movie.

“[He is] unbelievably grateful for all the support and all the cheering and the love [from fans]. I’m on a TV show that shoots 10 months a year. It’s so funny, you read these blogs: ‘Ian Somerhalder angry, livid he’s not Christian Grey’ — I mean, no, no, no, there’s none of that. I think they have a very big job ahead of them, casting this role. So, I can’t say anything other than, it’s a very interesting story and whoever plays that role is going to have a lot of fun rehearsal time.”

Damon Salvatore has supposedly said his last goodbye to The Vampire Diaries fans. Somerhalder has even crushed hopes of fans who wished to see him in a spin-off or reboot of the television series. TVD co-creator Julie Plec has even stated in one of her interviews that there is no spin-off related to Damon Salvatore. She said that she will be on vacation for a short time and will work on some good spin-off story.

Somerhalder said that The Vampire Diaries reboot will look funny with all of them getting old. He will not even be present here and will possibly be eloping or in a ranch in Wyoming. The actor added that closing the chapter is good and with the digital age, fans can continuously enjoy The Vampire Diaries‘ magic all the time by re-watching the series.

[Featured Image by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Environmental Media Association]