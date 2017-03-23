Celine Dion Sternly Shuts Down Reporter Who Asks About Adele And Beyonce [Video]

Celine Dion is making it clear that she has no time for drama when she was recently asked by a reporter about the drama surrounding Adele and Beyonce, sternly shutting down a journalist who asked her about the stars’ recent controversy.

Celine was asked about Adele’s big Grammy win while walking the red carpet at the premiere of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast remake, and it looked like she wasn’t too thrilled when a reporter attempted to stir up drama by asking Dion what she thinks of fans claiming Beyonce’s Lemonade deserved the prestigious award over Adele’s 25.

A clip of the pretty awkward moment obtained by Entertainment Tonight Canada this week showed Celine hit back at a reporter on the Disney red carpet who asked Dion, who presented Adele with the Grammy for Song of the Year on the night last month, for her opinion on the drama.

Cutting of the reporter midway through his sentence, Celine, who contributed the song “How Does A Moment Last Forever” to the movie’s soundtrack, pretty sternly hit back when asked about the two superstar’s Grammy battle on the red carpet.

“I don’t want to be rude to you, but I’m not here for talking out the Grammys, Sir,” Dion said.

“I’m here to talk about Beauty and the Beast and I hope you know where you are tonight,” a pretty stern-faced Dion added after being asked to weigh in on the Beyonce and Adele Grammy controversy.

“I don’t want you to miss any moment from the Beauty and the Beast,” Dion continued during the pretty awkward interview, as Celine got a good grip on the reporter’s microphone and looking him dead in the eye amid claims Dion wasn’t exactly the warmest while filming for The Voice recently.

As noted by Rolling Stone following the Grammys last month, Adele and Beyonce were in an all-out battle to take home the prestigious Album of the Year trophy which Celine attended to present the Song of the Year trophy.

Adele eventually took home the award but praised her fellow pop star during her acceptance speech and even broke off part of her award to present to the “Formation” singer, who’s currently expecting twins with husband Jay Z.

Celine Dion has been outspoken in her support for both artists in the past, even telling Canada’s CityTV during a red carpet interview at the 2017 Grammy Awards in February that she was most excited to see Beyonce and her baby bump while attending the prestigious music event.

“I don’t know how she’s going to do it! I had twins, I don’t know how she’s going to do it,” Celine said of Beyonce per Huffington Post Canada on the Grammy red carpet. “I had twins!” Dion continued, “Is she going to [do a] Shakira move? I don’t know.”

The site noted that Dion and Beyonce also go way back when it comes to their relationship, as Celine and the singer performed together back in 2002 when Destiny’s Child joined her on stage for a performance of “Emotion.”

But while Dion and Beyonce may have a long friendship, that clearly doesn’t mean Celine is taking sides in the diva battle that erupted after the “Hold Up” singer’s fans claimed she deserved the 2017 Grammy for Album of the Year over Adele.

Celine has also been outspoken in her support for Adele in recent years, as Dion has expertly covered the superstar’s songs on multiple occasions during her residency shows in Las Vegas.

Dion took on Adele’s huge hit in a surprise move during her New Years Eve concert in Las Vegas in late 2015, which came shortly after Billboard reported that Celine had previously covered the British singer’s hit “Rolling in the Deep” during a separate performance in Sin City months earlier.

What do you think of Celine shutting down the reporter who asked her about the drama surrounding Adele’s Album of the Year win over Beyonce at the Grammys? Was Celine Dion right to call out the journalist who tried to stir up drama?

[Featured Image by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney]