Are ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright Engaged? See The Ring

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have sparked engagement rumors with a suspicious photo on Instagram.

After reportedly filming a spinoff series based around Cartwright’s family’s pressures to wed, the Vanderpump Rules couple has posted a photo on each of their social media pages which featured Cartwright sporting a stunning diamond ring, much like the one Tom Schwartz designed for his now-wife, Katie Maloney, during Season 4.

“The pups are not in the mood for pictures!! No pictures please,” Jax Taylor wrote in the caption of the photo, failing to mention anything about Cartwright’s bling.

In response to the photo, several fans weighed in on the possibility of an engagement.

“Is that a RING on Britts Finger?” one person asked.

Another added, “Ooooo I see a [ring].”

“Is that an engagement ring on your pretty finger?” asked a third.

While Cartwright also shared the same photo on her account, she made a point to crop her ring out of the picture.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have been dating on another for nearly 2 years and have chronicled their romance on Vanderpump Rules for the past 2 seasons. They’ve also reportedly landed their own spinoff series, which is expected to air on Bravo TV this summer.

In January, TMZ shared a report regarding the couple’s alleged series, revealing that Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright had reportedly been filming the upcoming series in her hometown in Kentucky. As fans will recall, Cartwright moved from Kentucky to Los Angeles in 2015 after meeting her bartender boyfriend during a trip to Las Vegas.

As the outlet pointed out, Jax Taylor has been against the idea of marriage in the past and throughout the first few seasons of Vanderpump Rules, he was widely known as a playboy and commitment-phobe. He was also seen admitting to cheating on his former girlfriend, Stassi Schroeder, and sleeping with one of her closest friends, Kristen Doute, who happens to be the ex-girlfriend of one of his closest friends, Tom Sandoval.

In November of last year, after discussing his thoughts on marriage at the end of Vanderpump Rules Season 4, Jax Taylor admitted that while he once was against the idea completely, he is now open to the idea of marrying Cartwright sometime in the future.

“Before Brittany I was not about marriage. It was not going to happen for me. I didn’t believe in marriage. Not because I didn’t love Brittany, I just didn’t believe in marriage. It just wasn’t for me,” Jax Taylor said during an interview with The Daily Dish. “As time progresses, I’m starting to open my mind about it a little bit more because I do love her and that’s something she wants. And I’m willing to bring the idea back. We’ll see. I just hate divorce. I hate it. I’ve done a lot of things in my life, it’s just kind of the one box I don’t want to check off that I’ve done.”

Jax Taylor went on to reveal that Cartwright is an “amazing girl.”

“She’s just so sweet, so kind. She has a lot of patience,” he said. “It takes someone to have a lot of patience with me cause I’m kind of all over the place. I think patience is the key. Everybody loves her. There’s not one person that can say a bad thing about her.”

