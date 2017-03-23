Jana Duggar Can’t Get Flowers Without Fans Commenting On Her Love Life

Jana Duggar recently showed off a beautiful bouquet of flowers that she received, and some fans were disappointed that they weren’t a gift from her Prince Charming.

On Wednesday, 27-year-old Jana Duggar took to her family’s Facebook page to show off a vase of yellow roses that were given to her by her 16-year-old brother Jason. An orange sticky note with writing on it was affixed to the vase, but it’s difficult to make out what the note says. However, it’s clear that Jason’s older sister loved his thoughtful gift.

“My sweet and thoughtful brother, Jason, gave me flowers today!” Jana wrote. “Love you, Jase!”

Unlike Jana Duggar, Jason rarely gets mentioned on his family’s social media pages. However, as CafeMom reports, the teen’s parents risked embarrassing him last year when they wished him a happy 16th birthday in a short YouTube video. Jim Bob Duggar was accused of mocking his son for never being kissed.

“I can’t believe you’re 16 and never been kissed,” the Duggar family patriarch said.

Never being kissed is something that Jason likely has in common with Jana. Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have set strict courtship rules for their children, and kissing is a big no-no; the Duggar kids are expected to save their first kisses for their wedding days.

Some Duggar fans are anxious for Jana Duggar to get her first kiss, and the Facebook photo of the bouquet from Jason has them dreaming of the day that Jana will receive roses from the man who will make that kiss happen.

“I can’t wait for a man to buy you flowers one day Jana! He is coming!” one fan wrote on the Duggar family’s Facebook page.

Others expressed their dismay that every social media post about Jana Duggar seems to spark a discussion about her long wait to get romanced.

“I imagine it must get miserable to have literally thousands of people commenting on the fact you aren’t married,” another fan commented.

However, it doesn’t look like fans are going to stop talking about Jana Duggar’s lack of a love life anytime soon. When Jana Duggar received a bouquet of red roses on Valentine’s Day, many fans believed the flowers were evidence that her Prince Charming had finally found her. As the International Business Times reports, Jana was photographed removing a card from the bouquet. The Duggars shared the picture on Facebook without comment, leaving fans to debate over whether they came from an admirer or a family member.

Some fans have commended Jana Duggar for doing things differently from her married sisters by staying single so much longer than they did. However, because Duggar girls are expected to live under their parents’ roof and follow their rules until they get married, Jana doesn’t have a lot of freedom. She recently admitted that being one of only two adult Duggar daughters left living at home can be hard, and being single often makes her feel like an outsider.

“I know how it feels to wait for ‘Prince Charming’ to come along. I’m still waiting,” Jana told Crown of Beauty. “Waiting is not always easy. Especially in those times when all the married siblings are getting together and you can’t go along because your not part of ‘that’ group.”

As Entertainment Tonight reports, Jana Duggar has admitted that she’s been tempted to marry guys she doesn’t have romantic feelings for just so she can go on dates and be a part of “that” group. However, she has resisted this temptation by keeping herself distracted. According to Jana, she’s “joyfully serving Jesus” by constantly looking “for ways to bless or serve someone else.”

The people Jana Duggar usually serves are her own siblings and parents, so perhaps she’s pretty used to getting flowers from her family members as tokens of their appreciation.

