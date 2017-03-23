‘Teen Mom 2’ Kailyn Lowry Will Write Third Book As She Awaits Baby No. 3

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry has inked a deal for a new book.

As the Teen Mom 2 star prepares for the summer birth of her third child, she has taken to Twitter to respond to a fan who wanted to know whether she would be chronicling the moments leading up to her pregnancy journey with her fans and followers.

“Do you think you’ll write a 3rd book that talks about the feelings you experienced to decide to have one more ‘tiny human’?” the fan asked.

In response, Kailyn Lowry confirmed, “I have already signed a contract for it!!!”

Kailyn Lowry confirmed her pregnancy with fans on her blog last month in a post titled “Exciting news.” In the post, Lowry revealed why she chose to get pregnant for a third time with a third man just after splitting from ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

As Teen Mom 2 fans will recall, Kailyn Lowry’s marriage to Marroquin came to an end last May after Lowry informed her then-husband that she was not open to the idea of more children. At the time, Kailyn Lowry told Marroquin that she wanted to instead focus on her career. Months later, sometime around early November of lat year, she conceived the child of another man.

“I was filmed on the show saying I didn’t want any more kids but I’m pregnant again. I know so many will have comments on this but here’s the thing — I didn’t want to bring another child into a failing marriage,” she explained one month ago.

According to Kailyn Lowry, health complications (which she didn’t elaborate on) nearly took the option of having more kids away from her and a short time after they began, she realized she did want more.

“This was the choice I made. This is the baby I thought I wasn’t sure if I could have,” Kailyn Lowry continued. “I know this isn’t an ideal situation but I know everything will be okay. And like I say in my book — with a little bit of hustle and heart, I can and I will survive anything. Having another child is something I am so happy about and I just can’t wait. My boys are so excited, those who love me are so excited, and I hope that everyone can just be happy for me during this time.”

Since announcing she was pregnant with her third child, Kailyn Lowry has bene blasted by fans for choosing to welcoming a third child with a third man — and for failing to identify the man who fathered her child.

After her baby news was shared, Kailyn Lowry traveled to Los Angeles to appear on a live episode of the Teen Mom 2 after show and while there, she was asked by host Nessa Diab about her mystery man, who she confirmed on Twitter she is not actually dating. However, rather than confirm the man’s name, she said simply that she was not ready to discuss the issue.

Despite Kailyn Lowry’s refusal to address the issue, rumors have swirled linking a few men, including Chris Lopez, JC Cueva and Tyler Hill, to her pregnancy.

As for her new book, Kailyn Lowry hasn’t revealed any news in regard to when the publication would be released.

Kailyn Lowry has already written three books, Pride Over Pity, Hustle & Heart and the children’s book Love is Bubblegum.

To see more of Kailyn Lowry and her co-stars, including her former husband Javi Marroquin, tune into Teen Mom 2 Season 7B on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]