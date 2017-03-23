General Hospital Spoilers: Sonny Hits Carly With Shocking Ultimatum

General Hospital spoilers have hinted for a while that Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) and Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) were going to split up over this Nelle Hayes (Chloe Lanier) mess and things splinter next week for CarSon. General Hospital spoilers reveal others close to the Corinthos clan will get involved in trying to salvage Carly and Sonny’s marriage, but it won’t help.

Laura Seeks Out Sonny

According to General Hospital spoilers, Laura Spencer (Genie Francis) goes to Sonny to have a talk about the wrecked state of his marriage. Laura initially approaches Sonny for information on Nelle since Michael Quartermaine (Chad Duell) wouldn’t give her any details about why Nelle ran afoul of his parents. General Hospital spoilers say Laura starts out asking about Nelle but then the conversation deepens.

Sonny opens up to Laura about how him lying about sleeping with Nelle trashed his marriage and Laura offers some advice predict new General Hospital spoilers. Laura has some experience with a troublesome husband after all the years she spent dealing with Luke Spencer’s (Anthony Geary) betrayals. General Hospital spoilers promise Laura will offer Sonny some surprising unsolicited advice.

Sam Counsels Carly

While Laura spends time talking to Sonny, General Hospital spoilers say it’s Sam Morgan (Kelly Monaco) that talks to Carly. However, Sam may also have some tips for Sonny since she knows him so well. Sam and Carly spent years as enemies bickering over Jason Morgan (Billy Miller), but now they’re thick as thieves. That’s why General Hospital spoilers predict Sam tries to help her with her Sonny misery.

General Hospital spoilers show on Thursday, March 23, Jason tells Sam how upset Carly is with both him and Sonny for lying about the Nelle situation. Sam doesn’t want Carly to lose either Sonny or Jason and so she sits down with her for a serious talk about the nature of the betrayal that went down and what Carly wants next. General Hospital spoilers promise Sam’s talk causes Carly to rethink her approach.

Sonny: She took advantage of our grief.

Carly: Yeah. And it worked. You slept with her. I can barely look at you.#CarSon #GH pic.twitter.com/Tk8eNcawL4 — ✧✦✧✦✧✦ (@fyeahGH) March 3, 2017

A Shocking Ultimatum

General Hospital spoilers predict Sonny is tired of begging Carly to forgive him. Sonny has pushed back against Carly guilt tripping him a couple of times already by reminding her that she’s lied to him plenty of times too and he’s not wrong. According to General Hospital spoilers, Sonny won’t put up with too much more of Carly punishing him for a dumb thing he did when he was trapped in grief over his son’s death.

Sonny was not only dealing with Morgan Corinthos’ (Bryan Craig) death but also the tragedy of being arrested for that crime. General Hospital spoilers from Soap She Knows point to Sonny hitting Carly with a stunning ultimatum to force her to choose a next step that will affect them forever. What is the choice Sonny gives Carly? The latest General Hospital spoilers say he tells Carly to forgive him or divorce him.

CarSon Cracks

Other General Hospital spoilers show Sonny will make it clear to Carly that he won’t be her whipping boy over a mistake he regrets when all he was trying to do was protect her while she was fragile. Carly won’t like the two choices Sonny gives her, but you can’t blame him really. Carly has a shady history of bad choices and Sonny isn’t raking her over the coals. General Hospital spoilers reveal this decision is final.

Not only do General Hospital spoilers indicate Sonny gives Carly the forgive or divorce deadline but he also tells her if she chooses divorce, this time it’s for good. They’ve been married a handful of times, but General Hospital spoilers say Sonny tells her this time it’s the last if she can’t forgive him. So far, the most current General Hospital spoilers reveal Carly chooses to walk away from Sonny for good.

CarSon Can’t Quit

During the first week of April, General Hospital spoilers show Jasper Jax (Ingo Rademacher) is back in Port Charles and he’s got to tell Carly the truth that it’s his fault Nelle came to town to wreck her life. Even so, other General Hospital spoilers say this won’t change Carly’s mind about walking away from Sonny. It looks like Diane Miller (Carolyn Hennesy) will be tapped to write up yet another Corinthos divorce!

For fans of CarSon, these General Hospital spoilers look bleak but General Hospital producer Nathan Varni has promised fans need to stick with them for the long haul. Other General Hospital spoilers reveal both Sonny and Carly will soon get new love interests, but everyone knows you can’t break those two up permanently. How many times have they found each other again and again?

Bring your tissues and prepare to see what happens next week with the start of these General Hospital spoilers.

Thursday 3/23 #GH Tracy mocks Ned, Finn gets cold shower, JaSam, Friz, Sonny, Jordan confesses she's a crap cop… https://t.co/VLUYdHmV3U — Devon Akin (@DevonAkin85) March 23, 2017

[Featured Image by Angela Weiss /Getty Images]