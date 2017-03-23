Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Headed For Divorce Due To Paris Robbery

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are reportedly heading for divorce after nearly three years of marriage.

Unreality TV reports that the reason for the divorce dates back to the Paris robbery that traumatized Kardashian in October last year.

Reports claim that Kanye West was upset at Kim Kardashian when the 36-year-old reality star divulged details about the Paris robbery while the cameras were rolling for the KUWTK reality show. The 39-year-old American rapper allegedly asked his wife not to reveal anything because he feels the details surrounding the Paris incident was too personal for the public to know. But as shown in Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim revealed every tiny detail about the incident despite Kanye’s protestations.

“[Kim] went directly against [Kanye’s] wishes and exposed every detail on camera,” said the insider. “They had a huge fight, and he stormed out.”

The Kanye West walkout reportedly urged Kim Kardashian to meet up with her lawyer and file for divorce.

“She’s been talking to her lawyer, and divorce papers have been drawn up,” a source told Life & Style.

“He’d told Kim her experience was personal and warned her, ‘Do not exploit this for ratings,’ but she did anyway,” the insider added.

Divorce rumors have also plagued the couple in December last year, with media outlets claiming that the fall out between them was caused by the stressful circumstances they had to go through at the time. It all started with the Paris robbery, where five masked men robbed Kim at gun point and stole millions of pounds worth of jewelry.

Not long after the Paris incident, West suffered a mental breakdown during one of his concerts, which caused him to be hospitalized. Before long, he was forced to cancel the remaining dates of his Saint Pablo tour. This incident reportedly distressed Kim, who kept herself indoors and stayed away from the media due to the trauma she suffered in Paris. Despite her distress, Kim was forced to rush to her husband’s bedside.

While Kardashian had no choice but to support Kanye in his time of need, it still bears noting that she was upset at her husband for leaving her to proceed with his Saint Pablo tour in the first place. As reported by US Weekly, a source close to Kim claimed the reality star decided not to make any decisions at the time until West has fully recovered. Until then, Kardashian has no choice but to be a supportive wife because filing a divorce would have been tough for West on account of his mental breakdown.

“She cares about Kanye and feels relieved he’s getting the help he needs,” the friend said, “but she’s felt trapped for a while.”

The latest Keeping Up With The Kardashians episode saw Kim Kardashian recalling a horrifying flashback of the Paris incident when West came home late from his concert one night. Interestingly, this incident seems like a culmination of everything that went wrong with their relationship since the Paris incident.

“I totally freaked out,” Kim recalled. “He always comes up the back stairs. Like, I always know he comes out the stairs that go into my room. But he came up the front stairs and all I heard were his feet stomping up stairs.”

“Like, at three in the morning, he came in and that’s the same time the robbery happened,” she continued. “After a concert he can’t hear that well, so I’m going, ‘Hello, hello!’ Like, exactly what I did and he’s not responding to me cause he can’t hear me.”

“I’m freaking out in bed and North fell asleep with me, so I’m grabbing her and I’m like, ‘Hello! Hello!’ and he’s not answering me.”When Kanye walked into the room to find his wife frantic with terror, Kim told him, “Hello, a–hole!”

"Like, we've got to come up with a plan," Kim continued. "Like, you have to announce yourself."

