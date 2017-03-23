National Puppy Day 2017: Celebrate Man’s Best Friend Today

Today is National Puppy Day! That means brace yourself fellow dog lovers, the internet is about to get an overflow of puppies, puppy selfies and puppies gone wild! While today was created to honor puppies around the country, there is much more to National Puppy Day than meets the eye.

CBS indicates that National Puppy Day is celebrated every year on March 23, and was created by pet lifestyle expert and activist Colleen Paige. Paige has also created many other holidays to honor animals including National Cat Day and National Dog Day.

According to the official National Puppy Day website, National Puppy Day is a special day to celebrate the magic and unconditional love that puppies bring to our lives, but Paige also wants to continue drawing attention to help save puppies in need and help educate the public about the horrors of puppy mills.

Founded in 2006, National Puppy Day has come a long way from its humble beginnings. Now heading into year 11 of existence, National Puppy Day is growing in popularity every year thanks to fellow animal lovers spreading the news over social media. With the motto “Adopt! Don’t Shop!” being one of the driving forces behind National Puppy Day, unfortunately many pet owners looking to add to their family still have to be on the lookout for possible scammers.

KPQ reports that while many folks are excited to add a new furry best friend to their family, you have to keep your guard up when it comes to purchasing a new pet.

“It’s a pretty common scam that we see where people are targeting pet shoppers and scamming them out of their money but they never really end up with their dog. Said Veronica Craker of the Better Business Bureau.

Craker added that it is always important to do your homework when you are planning to purchase or adopt a new dog.

Two key tips Cracker added are to always investigate the website or adoption service to verify that it’s a good business, and always pay any advanced fees (if there are any) through your credit card if possible. The credit card statement provides proof, unlike cash that may possibly never have a chance to be recovered later if you are left with just excuses instead of the pet of your dreams.

Craker, like Paige, also noted that you can find many great dogs to adopt at your local shelter or humane society and you should start off your journey there instead of at the local pet store.

“They will be able to find a dog that fits your personality so that way it’s a forever home and not just something you will want to return later.”

So how can you make a difference this National Puppy Day? That’s simple and fun!

First and foremost, if possible, you can adopt a puppy from your local shelter, rescue or pure breed rescue organization. Not only will you be giving a puppy a great home, at the same time you will be picking up your new best friend!

If you just can’t adopt at this time, you could still help out at your local shelter by donating money, food and toys or even your time. Shelters are always looking for a helping hand, even if it is just for an hour or two.

Last but not least, if you already have a puppy, or grown dog for that matter, shower them with gifts today. Take your pup for an extra long walk this evening or stop off on the way home from work and purchase a new toy or an extra treat or two just to let them know today is National Puppy Day!

[Feature Image by Scott Barbour/Getty Images]