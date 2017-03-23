Nine Beautiful Hallyu Stars Who Could Be The Next Bond Girl

If the producers of James Bond decide to cast a South Korean actress as the next Bond Girl, one among these beauties will definitely be on the list.

Song Hye-kyo: She is enigmatic, she is enchanting. This beautiful actress enthralled the audience in the 2016 military romance Descendants of the Sun, which won her several accolades. Known for her supple skin and youthful looks, Song Hye-kyo could easily bag the role to bewitch the British spy. The actress also represents brands like Laneige and Dyson, making her the face of Asia. With her charm and popularity, it wouldn’t come as a surprise if James Bond decides to woo her.

Bae Suzy: The young diva has it all. Bae Suzy knows how to sing, dance, act and charm her audience. This talented actress is a member of the girl group miss A under JYP Entertainment and is best known for her roles in the musical drama Dream High, and her recent melodrama Uncontrollably Fond (2016). With a well-rounded personality, she could very well pass off as the next Bond girl.

Park Shin Hye: She is bold, she beautiful. She mesmerized her audience with her performance in the 2016 K-drama, Doctors. South Korean actress Park Shin-hye is a visual poetry. This charming actress made her acting debut in the Korean drama Stairway to Heaven. She stole the hearts of the audience in K-dramas like The Heirs and Doctor, which was a massive hit across Asia. Park Shin Hye is most favoured by fans of the Korean Wave in the United States, according to Straits Times.

An embodiment of beauty, poise, and grace, James Bond would certainly fall for the beautiful Park Shin-hye.

#ParkShinHye at 'Swarovski's Beauty & the Beast Limited Edition 2017' launching event today pic.twitter.com/eHAtsKgLBF — Netizen Drama (@NetizenDrama) March 14, 2017

Jun Ji-hyun: Who could forget the bubbly sassy girl? Jun Ji-hyun skyrocketed to fame when she donned the role of ‘The Girl’ in the romantic comedy My Sassy Girl. This was one of the highest-grossing Korean comedies of all time. The actress recently starred in The Legend of the Blue Sea, alongside South Korean heartthrob Lee Min-ho. Jun Ji-hyun is bound to bring out the best in 007.

Im Yoon-ah: This Girls’ Generation star has captivated many hearts. A healthy blend of beauty and brains, Yoon-ah could easily bag the role of the next Bond Girl. This young actress is not only popular in South Korea, but also in China, where she has a huge fan base. She recently starred in the K-drama K2.

Song Ji-hyo: Renowned for her personality and good looks, Song Ji-hyo could be the perfect partner in crime with James Bond. She is an actress and a model, who skyrocketed to global fame in the popular Korean variety show Running Man.

Han Hyo-ju: This popular South Korean actress stole hearts when she participated in a Binggrae teen beauty pageant in 2003. She made her acting debut in the 2005 TV series Nonstop 5. She is best known for her roles in the K-dramas Shining Inheritance, Dong Yi and W. Actress Han Hyo Joo has always been the popular choice for music videos, variety shows and brand endorsements. She surely is bound to melt 007’s heart.

Kim Tae-hee: This beautiful actress recently got married to South Korean singer Rain. If Kim Tae-hee pursues her career in acting, she sure would be cast opposite the British spy.

Kim Ji-won: This young actress captured the hearts of her fans in her awe-inspiring performance in the South Korean TV series, The Heirs and Descendants of the Sun. Although she may have only played the second lead in DOTS, she sure won many hearts when she appeared in the military uniform. James Bond would finally have met his match in Kim Ji-won.

In your opinion, which other South Korean actress should be cast opposite James Bond? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image By Francois Mori/Donald Traill/Lee Jae-Won/ Kin Cheung/ AP Images)