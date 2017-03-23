Kim Kardashian Still Cries Over Paris Robbery, And What’s Up With Her Snapchat?

Kim Kardashian still cannot forget the horrifying Paris robbery even though it’s been nearly six months since the chilling incident.

Kim Kardashian reveals Paris robbery flash in KUWTK teaser: The 36-year-old reality star told her family about a… https://t.co/YuO4U56hGC pic.twitter.com/wYe66NBadu — Rose Linda (@agbota3) March 23, 2017

Kim Kardashian, who was gagged, bound at her hands and feet, and held at gunpoint by five masked men at a Paris hotel on October 3, 2016, still “cries” about the Paris robbery, according to People magazine citing sources close to the Snapchat queen.

Kim Kardashian, who was robbed of millions of dollars worth of jewelry by the invaders, left the public eye for three months after the incident and stopped using social media, even her Snapchat account, to interact with her fans.

While many thought Kim Kardashian has recovered after the Paris robbery since she stepped back into the spotlight, sources close to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star revealed that it’s still “a daily struggle to move past it and she probably never will be past it entirely.”

Kim Kardashian, who has spoken out about the Paris robbery as the most traumatic event in her life, is still “vulnerable” and “cries” about the horrifying incident, according to another source close to the reality star.

Kim Kardashian thought armed Paris robbers were terrorists: https://t.co/KOkky2SD5m pic.twitter.com/9zcKaqITqT — WWD (@wwd) March 23, 2017

However, as strange as it may sound, not everything about the Paris robbery was bad for Kim Kardashian. The traumatic experience of the incident may have put her Snapchat account on hold for several months, but at least the reality star was able to “put things into better perspective.”

During the months of her inactivity on social media and staying out of the public eye, Kim Kardashian realized that family comes first. The source also revealed how her husband Kanye West’s mysterious hospitalization in November “strained” their relationship.

The source said that while Kim Kardashian wasn’t “emotionally equipped to handle” her husband’s hospitalization as she was struggling on her own after the Paris robbery at the time, their relationship was “strained” and it “put a ton of stress and anxiety back into her life.” However, the source assured fans that Kim Kardashian and the “Famous” hitmaker managed to work out their differences and it even allowed them to be closer than ever.

“It was hard to relive it for the show but in a way it ended up being cathartic and helped her work through and process it even more.”

Kim Kardashian has had several mysteries circulating around her family: how the Snapchat queen managed to become the victim of the Paris robbery, what had led to West’s November hospitalization?

#KUWTK: Kim Kardashian has flashbacks to her Paris robbery after Kanye West comes home late. https://t.co/6m7Kq34WNy pic.twitter.com/lFfEAP5tj9 — EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) March 23, 2017

But new conspiracy theories are circulating around Kim Kardashian and her Snapchat account after the latest Keeping Up With The Kardashians episode, according to Mashable.

The Internet is speculating over that mysterious countdown clock that appeared on Kim Kardashian Snapchat clips that aired during the latest KUWTK episode, which explored what had happened to the reality star during the Paris robbery.

The thing is that Snapchat got rid of the time displayed in the top right corner of the screen back in 2015. But for some reason, Kim Kardashian still had the countdown clock on her snaps back in October 2016, when she allegedly recorded them. There are two theories that could explain the mystery. Either Kim Kardashian – or even the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan – is using some secret, different version of Snapchat, which still displays the timer, or the reality star is simply using a very outdated version of the app.

However, the second theory doesn’t make sense, as Snapchat updates automatically remove the countdown clock. Or has Km Kardashian not updated the app since 2015? That would be impossible, as the reality star claims she joined Snapchat in March 2016.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]