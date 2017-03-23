‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7 Theories: 3 Major Jon Snow Game-Changers

When it comes to Game of Thrones Season 7, theories abound, especially when it comes to the series’ battle-hardened hero, Jon Snow (Kit Harington). As Game of Thrones hurdles towards its conclusion, questions surrounding Jon Snow’s beginnings, and his end, continue.

After six seasons, fans finally learned the truth about Jon Snow’s parental origins. Or did they? That is just one of the theories surrounding the popular character. Listed below are three (3) Game of Thrones Season 7 theories about Jon Snow, which could prove to be major game-changers.

Game of Thrones Season 7 Theory #1: Jon Snow is not a Stark.

Fans thought they learned the truth about Jon Snow’s heritage in Game of Thrones‘ Season 6 finale, when Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead-Wright) witnessed the life-altering events that took place in the Tower of Joy.

The scene implied that Lyanna Stark was the mother of Jon Snow, and that as she lied dying, she gave her son to her brother, Ned Stark, to raise and protect. Fans did not hear her actually say that Jon was her son, nor did they hear what she asked Ned to promise. So if everything is what it appears to be, why the secrecy?

It is all speculation. We never hear direct confirmation that Jon Snow is the son of Lyanna Stark and Rhaegar Targaryen. The only thing we know for certain is that the baby placed in Ned’s arms is Jon Snow. Game of Thrones did a close-up of the baby, before switching straight over to an adult Jon Snow, as the music swelled. The insinuation is evident.

However, it is never explicitly stated whether Lyanna Stark is the mother of the baby she has handed to Ned. Ned’s hesitation to take care of the baby, and Lyanna having to beg Ned to promise her, is otherwise out of place. Why wouldn’t he want to protect his own nephew? Why does it take so much convincing?

So what is the theory? What if Lyanna was asking Ned to protect baby Aegon Targaryen, the son of Elia Martell and Rhaegar Targaryen? It would help explain why Ned was so hesitant to take custody of Jon.

If Jon Snow is a Martell/Targaryen, it also explains his physical appearance, sword skills (his would-be uncle, Oberyn Martell), and his personality (Jon’s other would-be uncle, Doran Martell), among other things. Yes, there are more evidences that Jon Snow is a Martell/Targaryen.

Read the entire case for why Jon Snow might not be a Stark, and the Game of Thrones Season 7 theories that make it possible, on the Inquisitr here.

Game of Thrones Season 7 Theory #2: Jon Snow is invincible.

One of the reasons there are so many theories surrounding Jon Snow is because there are so many questions about him that need to be answered. Throughout Game of Thrones, Jon Snow has fought many battles, and has succeeded against enormous odds that spoke to the contrary. Snow has done so with seemingly supernatural endurance.

While Jon has died and come back to life, the reason for that miracle is largely known. Melisandre and/or R’hllor (the Lord of Light) were instrumental in making that happen. What is not as well-understood is how Jon Snow, both before and after his death and revival, has been able to overcome such enormous adversity against merciless opponents and still win.

In Game of Thrones Season 6, Snow fought his greatest battle to date, nearly dying in the process. During the battle for Winterfell, Jon was trampled and nearly suffocated, and still managed to find the strength to run up a hill, keeping pace with a Wildling giant, to take down Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon).

That wasn’t the first time Jon Snow has managed to pull off such an extraordinary feat, either. So how is it possible that he keeps overcoming near-death situations to triumph in battle? Is Jon Snow invincible? Read the entire case for why it is possible, and the Game of Thrones Season 7 theories that explain how, on the Inquisitr here.

Game of Thrones Season 7 Theory #3: Jon’s death is part of Game of Thrones‘ “bittersweet” ending.

While Jon Snow might be invincible now, that might not always be the case. All great heroes’ fate takes them somewhere, and with Time reporting A Song of Fire and Ice author George R.R. Martin has foretold a “bittersweet” ending for Game of Thrones, Jon Snow’s fate seems destined to tangle with tragedy.

After all, when it comes to theorizing on how Game of Thrones will end, it is reasonable to think a happy ending for the long-suffering hero might be out of the question. Will Jon decide the fate of the Iron Throne, and who sits upon it? If so, who would he choose? The theorized answer, and the Game of Thrones Season 7 theories surrounding whether Jon Snow will die in the Game of Thrones finale, is on the Inquisitr here.

In Summation

Snow’s fate is a large part of Game of Thrones‘ overall endgame. If it turns out he is the legitimate son of Rhaegar Targaryen, will he accept the Iron Throne? Will Jon defeat the White Walkers in the “Great War” he has warned of for years? Or will Jon, after many triumphs, die (forever), sacrificing his life for humanity? Is it Jon Snow who will ultimately decide the fate of the Iron Throne?

While there is a case to be made for Jon Snow being a Martell/Targaryen, an invincible warrior, and an ultimately tragic figure, whose death incites the final decision for who sits on the Iron Throne, there is only one way to find out if any of these theories are true. Tune in when Game of Thrones Season 7 premieres July 16 on HBO.

[Featured Image by Helen Sloan/HBO]