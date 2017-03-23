Outrage At Ivanka Trump’s Move To The White House

When U.S. President Donald Trump this week unveiled new measures banning passengers traveling from Muslim-majority countries from bringing electronic devices on the plane, a roar of outrage erupted from human rights advocates.

But that’s not the only reason that the White House has come under fire this week. The President’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, announced on Monday that she’ll have her own seat within the Trump administration.

And feminism advocates are now outraged, saying that Ivanka Trump’s White House gig is an insult to all working women, because they think the only reason the 35-year-old daughter of Donald Trump qualified for the position is because she is the president’s daughter, according to Cosmopolitan’s Amanda Carpenter.

Ivanka Trump has been by her father’s side ever since he assumed office on January 20. The 35-year-old owner of her namesake fashion label has joined the U.S. President on his historic visit to the National Museum of African American History and was beside him on several other key trips.

But Ivanka Trump’s role in politics has substantially grown after she announced on Monday she would be getting an office in the West Wing. Ivanka herself admitted in a statement announcing her White House gig that this is unprecedented territory.

“While there is no modern precedent for an adult child of the president, I will voluntarily follow all of the ethics rules placed on government employees.”

Ivanka Trump becoming part of the White House team comes with a few key upgrades, including increased security clearance. The president’s daughter getting a piece of the White House pie is unprecedented.

Kathleen Clark, an ethics expert and a professor at Washington University, argued in a statement to ABC News that Ivanka Trump getting a seat in the White House is another indication that the Trump administration is not interested in being “bound by government ethics standards.”

Describing Ivanka Trump’s White House gig as “outrageous,” Clark argues that the Trump administration thinks Ivanka doesn’t have to comply with government ethics standards as they had asserted that the entrepreneur and founder of #WomenWhoWork will voluntarily comply with the standards.

Clark described the news of Ivanka Trump entering the White House as an employee as “troubling,” because it means the Trump administration is willing to give government access to informal advisers, who could use the U.S. classified information to do whatever they want and not be bound by any government ethics rules.

Ivanka Trump’s appointment in the White House is also a far cry from the arrangement of her husband Jared Kushner, whose appointment was met with an incredible amount of criticism.

Clark thinks that the Kushner arrangement is very different as he’s bound by government ethics rules and can be held accountable, while Ivanka Trump isn’t bound by any standards. But her growing involvement in the White House isn’t an unusual experience for Ivanka Trump, as the president’s daughter has been a frequent guest at various closed-door meetings and talks with world leaders.

Last month, Ivanka Trump attended a roundtable discussion on female entrepreneurs with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The 35-year-old daughter of Donald Trump also met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and was seated next to German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her visit to the White House last week.

Ivanka Trump is no stranger to being a guest at major discussions on entrepreneurship, as the president’s daughter has a solid business background at her namesake fashion label. Ivanka has also been a key element in Trump’s real estate empire. There’s no telling yet if Ivanka Trump has what it takes to be part of the White House team, but it’s undeniable that she has business experience and is capable of handling business relations.

