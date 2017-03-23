Is The Red iPhone 7 Worth It? Here’s One Good Reason To Hold Off Buying It

Apple just launched the red iPhone in participation in the fight against AIDS. A product of the partnership with (RED), the limited edition iPhone 7 and 7 Plus aim to have the customers contribute to the Global Fund. This is the first time Apple dressed the iPhone in red, but the Cupertino company has been releasing (RED) products for years.

As the (RED) iPhone has the limited edition color, Apple fans immediately took to drooling over it. However, not everyone appreciates the color scheme that the designers decided to go with.

Is This The Best Apple Could Do?

Apparently, not. If Apple took cues from its followers, the (RED) iPhone might look more attractive than it is now. For reference, this is what the limited edition iPhone 7 looks like.

Apple is launching a red color of the iPhone 7/plus this Friday pic.twitter.com/bUXzsXa42s — Common White Girl (@girlposts) March 22, 2017

Many have already expressed interest in buying it and some are regretting that they already have the iPhone 7. But as always, there are those who are not a fan of the colors.

The good points first: fortunately, Apple decided to go with a deeper red color instead of a screaming red. It’s a good choice: it looks premium, and it doesn’t look like a toy.

Now, the bad: unfortunately, the (RED) iPhone comes with a red and white combination. That means that the Apple logo and the front are white.

As The Verge notes, the white parts certainly look odd partnered with such a deep red color. The tech giant can’t make any excuse, though, as a render by Benjamin Geskin is putting the official product to shame.

Many have agreed that black does indeed look better with red than white. As pictured above, the (RED) iPhone 7 that Apple should have sold has a black logo and black bezels.

Fans are liking the renders more than the actual product itself, and others are commenting that Apple may have sold more red iPhones, and in turn helped the cause more, if it went with black instead of white.

In fact, some have said that a black front would look better with the current iPhone’s colors: rose gold and gold. But it’s unknown why Apple has an obsession with a white face.

What Does The World Think?

The Twitter world promptly blew up as the news of a red iPhone broke out. Some say they want/need that ASAP, while some describe it as sexy or gorgeous. But, the others took the news as an opportunity to poke innocent fun at Apple.

We know that customers would prefer a red iPhone with a black face, which is precisely the reason why we ultimately decided upon white. pic.twitter.com/26nudTiTfj — not Jony Ive (@JonyIveParody) March 22, 2017

Red iPhone launched.

It took apple 10 years to realize that Apple is indeed red in colour, not Pink or Rose Gold. — Shivam (@ShivamChatak) March 21, 2017

Others have politely pointed out that there is no need for a red iPhone if the owner uses a case anyway…

If you put a red case on a red iPhone will anyone even actually know it’s red? — Justine Ezarik ☕️ (@ijustine) March 23, 2017

…or if there’s a red case around.

You don't need to buy red iphone when you can buy red colored case cover for your iPhone pic.twitter.com/LYeGWcAUMZ — Paridecay (@sarcastictroler) March 21, 2017

Red iPhone 7 & 7 Plus Availability

In all seriousness, though, if you have a reason to buy, then it should be worth it. Liking the color and wanting to support the fight against AIDS are good enough reasons to purchase the limited edition Red iPhone, no matter what others may say or think.

Apple will start accepting orders for the red iPhone Friday, March 24. According to the press release, prices will start at $749 on its online and physical stores. The special edition phone is also coming to Apple Authorized Resellers and carriers, but prices there are not guaranteed.

The (RED) iPhone 7 and 7 Plus will be available in 128GB and 256GB models. Apart from the color, it has no other difference than the regular iPhone lineup in black, jet black, silver, gold and rose gold finishes.

Meanwhile, Apple also launched the new iPad 2017 at the same time as the red iPhone. As The Inquisitr previously reported, it is a direct successor to the iPad Air 2 and has lower specs than the 9.7-inch iPad Pro.

What do you think? Will you buy the red iPhone?

[Featured Image by Adam Berry/Getty Images for Apple]