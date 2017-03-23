Daytime Emmy Awards 2017: Which ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Actors Were Nominated?

The 44th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards are coming up. That means it is time to find out who has been nominated. There are several Days Of Our Lives actors who made the list. Which ones have been chosen this year? The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences released the list of nominations, which includes several DOOL actors. Are there any Salem residents that were not nominated, but should have been picked?

Just like with other award ceremonies, soap opera actors can be nominated in different categories. For Outstanding Daytime Drama Series, Days Of Our Lives was one of the nominations. However, all four soap operas that are currently on the air were also nominated, which include General Hospital, The Bold And The Beautiful, and The Young And The Restless.

No female DOOL actors were nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series. However, in the male category, Billy Flynn (Chad DiMera) and Vincent Irizarry (Deimos Kiriakis) were chosen.

Both are excellent actors and their characters created a lot of discussion among Days Of Our Lives fans during the past year. When Chad came back to Salem, a different actor was cast for the part. Viewers were not sure about the decision until Flynn appeared on television screens. However, he quickly impressed everyone and is now a fan favorite.

As for Vincent Irizarry, he is one of the best in his field. It was clear from the beginning that he was a villain. The actor played the part very well and although he will soon make his last appearance on the soap opera, he certainly will be unforgettable.

Kate Mansi (formerly Abigail Deveraux DiMera) was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress. Even though there were times viewers were frustrated with Abby, by the time Mansi left Days Of Our Lives, fans were heartbroken. The actress had several troubling storylines and she was challenged to portray someone with a trauma-induced mental illness. Not everyone can play that kind of role well, but Kate nailed it. She is definitely deserving of a nomination.

For Outstanding Supporting Actor, John Aniston (Victor Kiriakis) and James Reynolds (Abe Carver) both scored nominations in the 44th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards.

There are also categories for Outstanding Younger Actor and Actress. No female Days Of Our Lives cast members were nominated. However, in the male category, James Lastovic (Joey Johnson) was chosen.

Many of the nominated actors and actresses are worthy. However, there are a few who should have been considered. Kristian Alfonso (Hope Brady) is an incredible actress. She had several dramatic storylines in the past year that had fans on the edge of their seats. Arianne Zucker (Nicole Walker) is another one that should be on the list. When Dr. Daniel Jonas (Shawn Christian) died, she played the grief with impeccable precision. Jen Lilley (Theresa Donovan) is one who also should have received a nomination. Even though she was mostly known for being the bad girl of Salem, the terror of having her child kidnapped and the emotions and behaviors that went along with it were incredible.

One male actor on DOOL that should have been considered for a nomination is Eric Martsolf (Brady Black). The character has been through so much, including addiction. He can portray a wide spectrum of emotions and no matter what his storyline is, Martsolf plays it well.

The awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on April 30, 2017 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, located in Pasadena, California.

Will you be watching the 44th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards? Who do you think should have received a nomination for their role on Days Of Our Lives?

[Featured Image by NBCUniversal]