‘Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie’ Trailer Released – Is He A Superhero?

Less than 24 hours ago DreamWorks finally released the Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie trailer. The trailer gives fans of the children’s book by Dav Pilkey a sneak peek at what they’ve been waiting for.

The trailer opens up with actors Kevin Hart and Ed Helms introducing themselves and the sneak peek of Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie. Kevin Hart briefly talks about who Captain Underpants is and addresses him as a hero before correcting himself and starting that he is barely a hero.

Ed Helms, however, cuts Kevin off because he believes Captain Underpants is a hero. Hart points out the fact that Captain Underpants can’t fly or climb a tree – making him not a superhero. After bickering for a few seconds about whether or not Captain Underpants is actually a superhero, fans finally get their first look at the Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie trailer.

While the trailer of Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie was released by DreamWorks less than 24 hours, it is currently trending on YouTube as the second most popular video on the website. In less than 24 hours the Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie trailer has also acquired more than three million views.

According to IMDB, the official synopsis for the Captain Underpants movie is as follows:

“Two mischievous kids hypnotize their mean elementary school principal and turn him into their comic book creation, the kind-hearted and elastic-banded Captain Underpants.”

The movie is being directed by David Soren with the following stars as the main voice actors of the show Kevin Hart, Ed Helms, Nick Kroll, Thomas Middleditch, Jordan Peele, and Kristen Schaal. Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie was originally expected to be released in theaters this month. However, in September of 2015, The Boss Baby took over the movie’s release date and pushed Captain Underpants back with a new release date of June 2 of this year.

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie is slated to be the last DreamWorks Animation film that FOX will be distributing as NBC Universal acquired DreamWorks Animation and will start distributing their movies in 2019. With the first movie NBC Universal will be distributing being How To Train Your Dragon 3.

According to Den of Geek, Ed Helms will be playing the voice of Captain Underpants and Mr. Krupp (who those who’ve read the book know to be the same person) as he faces off against Professor Poopypants who will be voiced by Nick Kroll. Kevin Hart will be playing the voice of George Beard and Thomas Middleditch will be playing the voice of Harold Hutchins. Harold and George are the fourth-grade students responsible for turning their principal into Captain Underpants in the first place.

Other members of the cast include Jordan Peele as Melvin Sneedly who is George and Harold’s nerdy nemesis as well as the tattletale genius of the school; and Kristen Schaal as Edith who is the school lunch lady and the love interest of Mr. Krupp’s.

David Soren, the director of Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie, is best known for his film Turbo. Den of Geek also speculates the screenplay will be well-written as Nicholas Stoller was the writer of the last two Muppets movies, the writer and director of the Neighbors movies, and the writer and director of both Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Get Him to the Greek.

The real question is will you be making plans to head to the theaters in June of this year to see Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie? Is the first trailer DreamWorks released everything you thought it would be? More importantly, do you or do you not think Captain Underpants is a real superhero?

