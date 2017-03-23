Is Mel B Married? Not Anymore, And Here’s What She Says About Her Ex-Husband

Melanie “Mel B” Brown has filed for divorce from her husband Stephen Belafonte after nearly a decade of marriage. For all those wondering: “Is Mel B married to Belafonte?” She is not! The 41-year-old mother-of-three – who’s often referred to as a MILF on social media – is now single!

People magazine on Monday obtained divorce papers, which show that Mel B’s husband Stephen Belafonte and the former Spice Girls member initiated their divorce proceedings on December 28, 2016.

It’s unclear why Mel B decided to hide her ongoing divorce from the father of her five-year-old daughter Madison Brown Belafonte, from the media, but there has been an ongoing speculation that Stephen Belafonte may have been physically abusing his wife after Mel B showed up at December, 2014’s finale of U.K.’s X Factor with what appeared to be bruises.

And exactly two years later, in December, 2016, Mel B decided to end her marriage with Stephen Belafonte just a few months away from their 10-year wedding anniversary. In the divorce papers, the former Spice Girls star is also asking for joint legal and physical custody of their daughter.

While it’s unclear if the suspected domestic abuse from Mel B’s husband was the reason for their divorce, there’s now a clear answer to the question: “Is Mel B married?” She is not!

Mel B, who has been attracting male attention in the music industry since the Spice Girls’ sensational success in the mid-90s, has been previously married to Jimmy Gulzar (from 1998 to 2000) and dated Christine Crokos (2002-2006) and Eddie Murphy (2006-2007).

The Spice Girls singer has two kids outside of her (now former) marriage with Mel B’s husband Stephen Belafonte: nine-year-old Angel Iris Murphy Brown, from her relationship with ex-partner Murphy, and 17-year-old Phoenix Chi Gulzar, from her marriage with ex-husband Gulzar.

Mel B’s husband put a ring on Mel B’s finger in 2007, when they secretly married in June, 2007 in Los Angeles. The couple had dated for only five months prior to their marriage. Mel B and Stephen Belafonte decided to renew their vows more than a year later, in November, 2008.

Mel B’s husband film producer Stephen Belafonte has a 12-year-old daughter, Giselle, from his romance with ex-girlfriend Nicole Contreras.

Mel B has been pretty candid about her marriage with husband Stephen Belafonte throughout their nearly decade-long marriage. The former Spice Girls member has had to deny domestic abuse allegations on several occasion. But denying that Mel B’s husband physically abused her wasn’t the only thing the singer has told the media about her marriage with Stephen Belafonte throughout this past decade.

One month prior to her bruised appearance on X Factor – in November, 2014 – the former Spice Girls star said she and her husband Stephen Belafonte had sex as often as five times a day.

In October, 2010, Mel B shared more intimate details about her sex life with Stephen Belafonte, telling U.K.’s Daily Star that their “therapist has encouraged us to indulge our fantasies and make each other feel special.”

Mel B fueled the domestic abuse speculation in January, 2015 – just one month after her shocking appearance on X Factor – when she confessed to The View‘s Rosie O’Donnell that she did not have a lot in common with her husband, but quickly added that “but I like him a lot.”

On Monday, Belafonte was spotted for the first time since Mel B filed papers for divorce, according to the Daily Mail. The film producer was photographed entering Serafina Sunset, the restaurant he owns with Mel B in Los Angeles.

