Netflix April 2017: What’s Being Removed And Added?

As hard as it might be to believe April 2017 is right around the corner and that means a whole new list of television shows and movies will be added and removed from the Netflix streaming library.

Unfortunately for Netflix subscribers who enjoy bingeing through television shows, April 2017 is going to be a pretty rough month. Pop Sugar reveals that Netflix will be purging a number of different television shows for April 2017 with some of the more noteworthy being Bones, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, House M.D., and The X-Files.

On the upside, Netflix did attempt to make the sting of losing so many great shows a little less difficult by adding a number of noteworthy television series and movies with some of the more notable ones being Gremlins, Disney’s The BFG (which was originally supposed to be released last month), DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Season 2, and The Secret Life of Pets.

With a little over a week left in March 2017, here’s an official list of what’s being removed from Netflix in April of 2017. If any of these items have been on your list of things to watch – better get watching this week before they disappear!

What’s Leaving Netflix in April 2017:

Leaving on April 1, 2017

Ally McBeal (Seasons 1 through 5)

Angel (Seasons 1 through 5)

Better Off Ted (Season 1)

Barbershop 2: Back in Business

Bones (Seasons 1 through 4)

Buffy the Vampire Slayer (Seasons 1 through 7)

Chaplin

Dollhouse (Season 1)

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Firefly

House, M.D. (Seasons 1 through 8)

Lie to Me (Season 1)

Menace II Society

Resident Evil: Extinction

Rosewell (Seasons 1 through 3)

Snow Day

Stomp the Yard

Superman II

Superman III

Superman IV: The Quest for Peace

Superman Returns

Superman: The Movie

The Agony and the Ecstasy

The Boys from Brazil

The Escapist

The Princess Bride

The Riches (Seasons 1 and 2)

The Usual Suspects

The X-Files (Seasons 1 through 9)

Vanilla Sky

Leaving on April 3, 2017

Collateral Damage

The Circle

Leaving on April 7, 2017

Legit (Season 2)

Wilfred (Season 4)

Leaving April 9, 2017

Hero

Leaving April 10, 2017

Legit (Season 1)

Flower Girl

Leaving April 14, 2017

The Lazarus Effect

Leaving April 15, 2017

A Fantastic Fear of Everything

Leaving April 17, 2017

American Dad! Season 6

Leaving April 26, 2017

The Nutty Professor 2: Facing the Fear

Leaving April 30, 2017

Under the Tuscan Sun

The Mirror

Born to Defense

The Defender

What’s Being Added to Netflix in April 2017:

Added on April 1, 2017

A Weekend with the Family

A Nightmare on Elm Street

Across the Universe

An American Tail

An American Tail: Fievel Goes West

An American Tail: The Mystery of the Night Monster

Boy Bye

Born To Be Free

Cool Runnings

Good Witch(Season 2)

Gremlins

Only for One Night

Richard Pryor: Live & Smokin

Scooby-Doo (2002)

Schindler’s List

Something’s Gotta Give

Thunderstruck

Wynonna Earp (Season 1)

Trouble with the Curve

Tropic Thunder

The Tenth Man

Added on April 2, 2017

The D Train

Added on April 4, 2017

Chewing Gum (Season 2)

Added on April 6, 2017

The BFG

Added on April 7, 2017

El Faro De Las ORcas

Dawn of the Croods (Season 3)

The Get Down: Part 2

Win It All

Added on April 8, 2017

Kubo and the Two Strings

Added on April 10, 2017

Documentary Now! (Season 2)

Added on April 11, 2017

Kevin Hart: What Now

Added on April 12, 2017

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (Season 2)

Added on April 14, 2017

Chelsea(Season 2)

El Eligido

Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return

Sandy Wexler

Added on April 15, 2017

Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey

Slam

Added on April 18, 2017

Lucas Brothers: On Drugs

Added on April 19, 2017

A Plastic Ocean

Added on April 21, 2017

Bill Nye Saves the World (Season 1)

Girlboss (Season 2)

Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On(Season 1)

Sand Castle

Tales by Light (Season 2)

The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show (Season 4)

The Prestige

Tramps

Added on April 22, 2017

The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass (Seasons 1 through 3)

Added on April 23, 2017

Live and Maddie(Season 4)

Phantom

Added on April 24, 2017

Long Nights Short Mornings

Added on April 25, 2017

Queen of Katwe

The 101-Year-Old Man Who Skipped Out on the Ball and Disappeared

Added on April 26, 2017

Real Rescues (Season 6 and 7)

Trust

Added on April 27, 2017

Las Chicas de Cable (Season 1)

Added on April 28, 2017

A Murder in the Park

Casting JonBenet

Dear White People (Season 1)

Rodney King

Small Crimes

Added on April 30, 2017

Sofia the First

