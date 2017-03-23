Netflix April 2017: What’s Being Removed And Added?

As hard as it might be to believe April 2017 is right around the corner and that means a whole new list of television shows and movies will be added and removed from the Netflix streaming library.
Unfortunately for Netflix subscribers who enjoy bingeing through television shows, April 2017 is going to be a pretty rough month. Pop Sugar reveals that Netflix will be purging a number of different television shows for April 2017 with some of the more noteworthy being Bones, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, House M.D., and The X-Files.
On the upside, Netflix did attempt to make the sting of losing so many great shows a little less difficult by adding a number of noteworthy television series and movies with some of the more notable ones being Gremlins, Disney’s The BFG (which was originally supposed to be released last month), DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Season 2, and The Secret Life of Pets.
With a little over a week left in March 2017, here’s an official list of what’s being removed from Netflix in April of 2017. If any of these items have been on your list of things to watch – better get watching this week before they disappear!
What’s Leaving Netflix in April 2017:
Leaving on April 1, 2017
- Ally McBeal (Seasons 1 through 5)
- Angel (Seasons 1 through 5)
- Better Off Ted (Season 1)
- Barbershop 2: Back in Business
- Bones (Seasons 1 through 4)
- Buffy the Vampire Slayer (Seasons 1 through 7)
- Chaplin
- Dollhouse (Season 1)
- Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
- Firefly
- House, M.D. (Seasons 1 through 8)
- Lie to Me (Season 1)
- Menace II Society
- Resident Evil: Extinction
- Rosewell (Seasons 1 through 3)
- Snow Day
- Stomp the Yard
- Superman II
- Superman III
- Superman IV: The Quest for Peace
- Superman Returns
- Superman: The Movie
- The Agony and the Ecstasy
- The Boys from Brazil
- The Escapist
- The Princess Bride
- The Riches (Seasons 1 and 2)
- The Usual Suspects
- The X-Files (Seasons 1 through 9)
- Vanilla Sky
Leaving on April 3, 2017
- Collateral Damage
- The Circle
Leaving on April 7, 2017
- Legit (Season 2)
- Wilfred (Season 4)
Leaving April 9, 2017
- Hero
Leaving April 10, 2017
- Legit (Season 1)
- Flower Girl
Leaving April 14, 2017
- The Lazarus Effect
Leaving April 15, 2017
- A Fantastic Fear of Everything
Leaving April 17, 2017
- American Dad! Season 6
Leaving April 26, 2017
- The Nutty Professor 2: Facing the Fear
Leaving April 30, 2017
- Under the Tuscan Sun
- The Mirror
- Born to Defense
- The Defender
What’s Being Added to Netflix in April 2017:
Added on April 1, 2017
- A Weekend with the Family
- A Nightmare on Elm Street
- Across the Universe
- An American Tail
- An American Tail: Fievel Goes West
- An American Tail: The Mystery of the Night Monster
- Boy Bye
- Born To Be Free
- Cool Runnings
- Good Witch(Season 2)
- Gremlins
- Only for One Night
- Richard Pryor: Live & Smokin
- Scooby-Doo (2002)
- Schindler’s List
- Something’s Gotta Give
- Thunderstruck
- Wynonna Earp (Season 1)
- Trouble with the Curve
- Tropic Thunder
- The Tenth Man
Added on April 2, 2017
- The D Train
Added on April 4, 2017
- Chewing Gum (Season 2)
Added on April 6, 2017
- The BFG
Added on April 7, 2017
- El Faro De Las ORcas
- Dawn of the Croods (Season 3)
- The Get Down: Part 2
- Win It All
Added on April 8, 2017
- Kubo and the Two Strings
Added on April 10, 2017
- Documentary Now! (Season 2)
Added on April 11, 2017
- Kevin Hart: What Now
Added on April 12, 2017
- DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (Season 2)
Added on April 14, 2017
- Chelsea(Season 2)
- El Eligido
- Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return
- Sandy Wexler
Added on April 15, 2017
- Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey
- Slam
Added on April 18, 2017
- Lucas Brothers: On Drugs
Added on April 19, 2017
- A Plastic Ocean
Added on April 21, 2017
- Bill Nye Saves the World (Season 1)
- Girlboss (Season 2)
- Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On(Season 1)
- Sand Castle
- Tales by Light (Season 2)
- The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show (Season 4)
- The Prestige
- Tramps
Added on April 22, 2017
- The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass (Seasons 1 through 3)
Added on April 23, 2017
- Live and Maddie(Season 4)
- Phantom
Added on April 24, 2017
- Long Nights Short Mornings
Added on April 25, 2017
- Queen of Katwe
- The 101-Year-Old Man Who Skipped Out on the Ball and Disappeared
Added on April 26, 2017
- Real Rescues (Season 6 and 7)
- Trust
Added on April 27, 2017
- Las Chicas de Cable (Season 1)
Added on April 28, 2017
- A Murder in the Park
- Casting JonBenet
- Dear White People (Season 1)
- Rodney King
- Small Crimes
Added on April 30, 2017
- Sofia the First
[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]