KISS And Tell: Sophie Simmons Blasts Katey Sagal For Dishing On Gene’s Affair

Gene Simmons comes from an era of decadence when KISS was at its heyday and rock stars were revered by music lovers even more so than today. Before society’s views changed and drug use, alcoholism, and sexual promiscuity came under greater scrutiny, there was little a famed rock star like Gene Simmons couldn’t do without impunity. Among the KISS singer’s past vices, actress Katey Sagal (Married with Children, Sons of Anarchy) reveals that Gene was guilty of a 15-year love affair, prompting an immediate response from the KISS singer’s daughter, Sophie Simmons

Katey Sagal Drops The Big Bomb

The 62-year-old television actress recently released a personal memoir entitled Grace Notes: My Recollections and, according to ET Canada, the autobiography gives readers insight into the personal lives of others, as well as revealing Sagal’s innermost thoughts. Among the recollections, Katey recounts meeting Gene Simmons, while she was working as a waitress in a Los Angeles diner. She details how she became involved with the KISS singer and how Simmons helped to launch her own acting career.

Katey shares the restaurant encounter in Grace Notes: My Recollections, detailing a conversation that included Sagal singing for Gene and ended with the waitress turned actress taking the KISS frontman home with her.

In explaining her decision to invite Gene back to her apartment, Sagal says that she was attracted to his confidence and his physical beauty, but adds that she was also excited by his “weird” demeanor.

As the relationship continued, Katey says Gene helped her to get signed with the same record label that had signed KISS, though Katey’s band didn’t achieve the level of success enjoyed by Simmons’ band.

Katey Sagal reports that she had continued her affair with Gene for a long time, dreaming that she might be the one to change his devilish ways, but, in the end, the two eventually grew apart.

Sophie Simmons Fires Back At Katey Sagal Over Her Lurid Confession

While millions of KISS fans will probably run out to grab a copy of Sagal’s Grace Notes: My Recollections, if only to get Katey’s firsthand account of the extramarital affair, Yahoo News reveals that Sophie Simmons won’t be among them. In fact, Ms. Simmons would prefer it, if the memoir never saw the light of day. The daughter of Gene Simmons and Shannon Tweed feels that the confession should never have been made so publicly and she’s speaking out at Sagal over it.

“I feel like it’s no one’s business, really,” Sophie said on the Allegedly With Theo Von & Matthew Cole Weiss podcast.

“I mean, if Katey wants to write a book about her life, cool — but to write about someone and then have it affect their family I feel like is a really kind of low place to go to try and sell a book.”

Ms. Simmons didn’t stop there. She seemed to be both throwing shade at Sagal and also hinting that she might soon get a taste of her own medicine, after making the allegations made in her memoir.

“And she should probably look at her own family — I’m just saying — before pointing fingers … because other people could write books too,” suggested Sophie.

While Gene and Katey have a long, complicated relationship with one another, they each have their own families, which explains Sophie’s concerns over the new memoir. Gene has been involved with Shannon Tweed for over 30 years, though they were just married in 2011. Together, Simmons and Tweed have two children, Sophie and Nick, both 28-years-old.

Kurt Sutter is Katey Sagal’s fourth husband and the couple shares a 10-year-old daughter, Esme, born through a surrogate mother. Ms. Sagal is also a mother to her 22-year-old daughter Sarah and her 21-year-old son, through her marriage to Jack White.

Grace Notes: My Recollections has already been released and is available on Amazon.

