‘Young And Restless’ Spoilers: Tristan Rogers, Jess Walton Reveal ‘Y&R’ Status

Young and Restless spoilers tease Colin (Tristan Rogers) and Jill (Jess Walton) will be out of town for a few months, but they will be returning in the summer. Jill told Colin that she made a bucket list and wanted him to travel the world with her. Of course, he jumped at the chance.

At first, Tristan Rogers posted to Twitter that he was glad that the Young and Restless fans liked the end of the storyline. He implied that they would no longer be part of the show by stating, “there were no plans for the couple to appear for quite awhile.”

Jess cleared up the confusion really fast by saying Jill isn’t going anywhere.

Glad you all liked the end of that storyline. There are no plans for this couple to reappear so they'll be away for awhile. — tristanrogers (@tristanrogers) March 20, 2017

“Jill isn’t going anywhere. Just taking some time off and awaiting the birth of my third grandchild,” Jess tweeted.

Young and Restless spoilers indicate that Jill and Colin should be back in June “to cause more trouble in Genoa City.”

It looked like someone at CBS forgot to tell Tristan that Colin would be back in the summer. He followed his original tweet with “So it appears I have taken too literally the story’s end. There are plans for a return to GC.”

So it appears I have taken too literally the story's end. There are plans for a return to GC. And that's all I know. — tristanrogers (@tristanrogers) March 21, 2017

Colin and Jill have been a focus on Young and Restless for quite some time. First, Colin stole money from Jill for an investment that didn’t pay off. Jill found out about it and became so stressed that she had a heart attack.

Billy threw Colin out of the house and gave away his belongings. It forced Colin to go to a thrift store, where he found Katherine Chancellor’s jewelry box. That’s how Katherine’s letter for Jill and Phillip’s ring came into the picture.

Young and Restless spoilers revealed that Colin decided to sell Katherine’s ring and give Jill the letter. What Colin didn’t know was that Murphy (Michael Fairman) had told Jill about the ring, so she knew what he had done.

Colin was able to get the ring back and slowly Jill began to forgive him. Young and Restless spoilers indicate that Jill said that their life together was mostly good, so she wanted him to go with her to complete her bucket list.

Of course, according to Young and Restless spoilers, there was a catch. Jill took Colin off her back accounts and changed all her passwords. He wouldn’t have access to her bank accounts or credit cards ever again. For Colin, it was good news — Jill wanted him back.

While Jill and Colin are gone traveling the world, Young and Restless spoilers indicate that the soap opera will focus on other characters. In the next few weeks, Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) will be a focal point, as Chloe will leave Genoa City by the end of spring. Young and Restless fans will finally see what happened to Adam Newman (Justin Hartley) and find out if he is really dead.

So be on the lookout for Colin and Jill to reappear in GC in June. That is all. — tristanrogers (@tristanrogers) March 22, 2017

It looks like many hot storylines are coming on Young and Restless. In the meantime, Jill and Colin will enjoy their time on a vacation and return to Genoa City in the summer.

Jess Walton and Tristan Rogers have unbelievable talent, and Young and Restless fans are sure that when they return, they will have a juicy storyline waiting for them. Maybe, Jill will come back to Genoa City, just in time, to crush Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) and purchase his stake in Fenmore’s.

Young and Restless fans, are you upset that Tristan Rogers and Jess Walton are leaving the soap opera for a few months?

Young and Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

