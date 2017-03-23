‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: To Save Abby Or Gabi? Chad Faces Impossible Choice

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for Thursday’s episode reveal that things are not looking good as Deimos’ reign of terror put Chad in an impossible position of choosing between two women he cares about.

The much-awaited Chabby reunion was just too good to be true as recent developments in DOOL threaten the happily ever after Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) and Abigail Deveraux (Marci Miller) has struggled to put together.

According to spoilers from Soap Hub, Deimos (Vincent Irizarry) gave Chad an impossible choice while he continues to toy with innocent lives in his hands. Apparently, Deimos ordered his henchmen to poison both Abby and Gabi (Camila Banus), Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal

With Abigail and Gabi's lives on the line, Chad is forced to make an impossible choice. Find out what happens this week on #DAYS. pic.twitter.com/CW7mjaWGnG — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) March 20, 2017

He then gave Chad the antidote but revealed that it will only be able to save one, forcing Chad to choose between the two women who captured his heart.

But while faced with a difficult decision, Celeb Dirty Laundry notes that Chad will still try to save them both. Of course, there isn’t much time to go about concocting a plan as Abby and Gabi’s lungs are starting to fail with the poison acting so quickly, leaving Chad only 30 seconds to make the choice.

Weighing the options, Chad’s obvious choice is to save Abby considering that she is his wife and the mother of his child. Unfortunately, Days Of Our Lives spoilers suggest that Chad will try to save Gabi as he urged her to keep wiggling in order to break free from her restraints.

Still, there is the matter of the one-dose antidote in his hands which is more likely not enough to save them both. According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, he might give Abby the antidote first and save a little for Gabi and be able to save them both.

Maybe, someday, they can be friends again. #DAYS pic.twitter.com/7oxz6Z9p0l — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) March 22, 2017

Other theories presented by the outlet include one suggesting that Deimos is bluffing. Could it be possible that the poison is not really lethal and that he just told Chad that to make him suffer? After all, murder is not exactly a fair revenge for theft. Of course, there is really no fair play when it comes to revenge.

But while the focus of the episode appears to be on Chad, it may not be his turn to save the day. Days Of Our Lives spoilers state that Dario (Jordi Vilasuso), Paul (Christopher Sean), and JJ (Casey Moss) are getting close to locating Chad, Abby, and Gabi after piecing clues that might actually point them to the warehouse where the love triangle is being held captive.

Elsewhere, there might be good news lurking around the corner as Celeb Dirty Laundry spoilers suggest that Steve (Stephen Nichols) might finally be able to locate his long-lost son with Ava (Tamara Braun). Tripp, who will be played by Lucas Adams, will make his DOOL debut on Friday.

According to Days Of Our Lives spoilers, Tripp, it turns out, is in Arizona. After Steve realized where he is, he and his understanding second wife Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) goes on a trip to a diner in Arizona leading to a happy family reunion. Or will it?

Back in Salem, Steve’s other son, Joey (James Lastovic), is tending to “the girlfriend he supposedly no longer has,” as described by Soap Hub.

Apparently, Jade (Gabrielle Haugh) loves the attention that Joey is giving her as he takes care of her while she recovers from surgery — making her feel comfortable and happy at the loft. Spoilers even suggest that Jade will soon use this to her advantage soon though it still remains unclear as to how she would go about doing that.

Joey, on the other hand, hopes to gain something else from the situation: a confidante who will keep her mouth shut about the fact that he killed Ava.

