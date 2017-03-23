WWE Rumors: Will John Cena Propose To Nikki Bella At ‘WrestleMania 33’ PPV??

As WrestleMania 33 draws closer for professional wrestling fans, WWE rumors are continuing to build about potential surprises at the pay-per-view. One of the big matches scheduled for the event will finally see John Cena team up with his real life girlfriend Nikki Bella. The two are slated to face the heel husband and wife duo of The Miz and Maryse. So which of the teams is expected to capture the win and will John Cena finally propose to Nikki Bell on “the grandest stage of them all” in Orlando this April?

Over the past month or so, a feud quietly developed involving John Cena and The Miz. At the same time, some minor incidents took place to set the stage for a fight involving longest-reigning WWE Divas Champion Nikki Bella and fellow former Divas Champion Maryse. The two were already documented as having a real life “falling out” over WWE business which was brought up on episodes of E! network’s Total Divas but had several run-ins during pay-per-view events or on SmackDown Live. This has all led to boyfriend and girlfriend joining forces to take on the hottest husband and wife heel duo in wrestling today.

With Cena and Nikki having dated for so long, it could also be setting up the big moment that everyone, including Nikki, have been waiting for. According to WWE Leaks, odds makers at one sports book have already started taking bets on whether or not John Cena will propose to Nikki at WrestleMania. Currently, the “Yes” option is the favorite, as it first opened with odds of 4 to 9, and is now at 2 to 9 odds. The “No” option opened at odds of 13 to 8 and has moved to odds of 11 to 4 now. As the WWE Leaks website mentions, this match seems specifically created just for the idea of Cena finally popping the question to Nikki after years of being a couple.

The story has also been played up as part of the feud between the two tag teams for WrestleMania. On the most recent SmackDown Live, there was even a mock Total Bellas which featured Miz and Maryse playing the parts of John Cena and Nikki Bella. Throughout the skits, there were hints that Cena might finally propose, but it ended up being various jokes which resulted in Nikki looking extremely upset. The segments were clearly created to draw more heat for Miz and Maryse heading towards the match in early April but also seem to be subtly suggesting what’s to come after the match ends.

Both John Cena and Nikki Bella have been in the business for a while and each of them have had their relationships with other wrestling stars. Cena previously dated WWE women’s star Mickie James while Nikki was in a relationship with Dolph Ziggler before. Cena and Nikki will have been a couple for five years once November arrives, so it seems “the time is now” for the two to tie the knot. The proposal will make for a big WrestleMania moment and probably something the Total Divas cameras will document as well.

As for which team might win the big match, it would be really surprising for The Miz and Maryse to capture a victory and then Cena to get down on one knee to propose. Sports books agree on this so far. The Irish sports book Paddy Power has listed John Cena and Nikki Bella at 4 to 11 odds as the favorites to win. Meanwhile, The Miz and Maryse are underdogs, listed with odds of 7 to 4 to capture the win. Any bettors out there who believe that Cena is still not going to propose and that this will be a match that helps Miz and Maryse go over more should get their bets in ahead of the WrestleMania 33 event.

[Featured Image by WWE]