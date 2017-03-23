‘Teen Mom 2’ Is Adding Briana DeJesus To The Cast For Season 8

Teen Mom 2 is getting a new cast member. Briana DeJesus from Teen Mom 3 is reportedly joining Kailyn Lowry, Jenelle Evans, Chelsea Houska, and Leah Messer during Season 8 of the show. Briana, who is currently pregnant with her second child, has allegedly been seen filming with a crew in her home state of Florida, and sources are confirming that she’s being added to the cast of the hit MTV series.

According to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Briana DeJesus will be joining the cast of Teen Mom 2 when the new season begins airing. The announcement has not been made yet, but multiple sources have revealed to The Ashley that Briana is about to be added to the cast. This will mean that Chelsea, Jenelle, Kailyn, and Leah will all get less screen time, if they decide to return to the series. Kailyn has already hinted that she may be done with the show soon, and Chelsea Houska has also spoken out about wanting more privacy now that she is married to new husband Cole DeBoer, and has a second child, a baby boy named Watson. Jenelle Evans also has complained about filming with MTV throughout the stressful process of battling for custody of her oldest son, Jace, with her mother, Barbara Evans.

The website reports that they can “exclusively reveal that the show’s production team is planning to add a fifth girl to the TM2 lineup…and the cast and crew are not happy about it. From what The Ashley hears, the show’s producers are bringing Teen Mom 3 girl Briana DeJesus to Teen Mom 2. In fact, The Ashley has already been tipped off by several people who have seen Briana filming with the crew.”

It should be interesting to see how the original Teen Mom 2 girls react to Briana DeJesus being added to the cast. Briana was originally cast on Teen Mom 3, but the show was canceled after only one season. After that, she and her sister, Brittany, were seen on the VH1 series, Family Therapy, where they revealed all of their family issues and found out that they didn’t have the same father. Their mother admitted what Brittany had always suspected, that she had a different father and that he had died when she was only a baby.

Meanwhile, Briana and Brittany are good friends with Kailyn Lowry‘s ex-husband, Javi Marroquin. The Teen Mom 2 star was also close with the DeJesus sisters, and she and Brittany had plastic surgery together last year. Briana ended up getting butt implants, breast implants and having a labiaplasty thanks to reality TV doctor, Dr. Miami. However, since Kailyn and Javi’s divorce, it remains to be seen whether or not Briana and Kailyn are still friendly.

Teen Mom 2 fans are sure to be a bit confused about why Briana DeJesus is joining the show in Season 8. If MTV wanted to continue to film Briana’s life, why not do a Teen Mom 3 catch up special, or bring the girls back for another season, much like they did with Teen Mom OG?

Since announcing her second pregnancy, Briana DeJesus has revealed that she’s expecting her new little bundle of joy this summer. DeJesus confirmed via her social media accounts that she’ll be welcoming her baby in July. Her second child will be joining big sister, Nova, whom Briana shares with her ex-boyfriend Devoin Austin.

It should be interesting to see when and if MTV will announce that Briana DeJesus’ inclusion into Teen Mom 2 and how the other cast members will react to her intruding in on their screen time. The new season of the series is speculated to be filming now, and airing sometime later this year.

