‘Married At First Sight’ Couple Sonia Granados, Nick Pendergrast To Divorce

Another Married at First Sight couple bites the dust. Sonia Granados and Nick Pendergrast have announced that they were filing for a divorce. The couple got married in the fourth installment of Married at First Sight.

On Wednesday, March 22, Sonia Granados and Nick Pendergrast took to Twitter to announce that they had decided to separate and file for a divorce. They posted similar messages on their feeds.

“We are sad to share that after almost a year of marriage we have decided to separate and file for a divorce. Thank you in advance for your love and support through this difficult time! We look forward to growing and continuing to learn about ourselves from what we still consider to be a meaningful experience in MAFS.”

On her feed, Sonia Granados also told her followers “don’t be discouraged,” and despite the separation, it was still a love story.

Who hit it further!?… #shehadagoodteacher #imnotreallylefthanded #gripiseverything #marriedatfirstsight A post shared by Nick Pendergrast (@nick_mafs) on Nov 19, 2016 at 1:04pm PST

Sonia Granados and Nick Pendergrast’s journey on Married at First Sight Season 4 had more downs than ups, and it looked like, the couple would separate during the show. Nick Pendergrast told Sonia — who he had met for the first time at the wedding altar — that he was not attracted to her, while Sonia Granados had moved out after an explosive fight. Moreover, they were not on the same page emotionally.

The two, to the surprise of everyone, decided to stay married in Married at First Sight Season 4 finale. At the time, Nick Pendergrast saw himself falling in love with his wife, while Sonia Granados said that she saw a future together.

“Nick and I have a future together. We were matched for a reason, that it could work. It’s going to take some time. I’m very hopeful because of those glimpses of Nick that I see that are very sweet. Those moments give me hope.”

Last year in November, Sonia Granados told The Knot that she was not yet in love with Nick. She also admitted that she was struggling with the fact that Nick was not an affectionate person.

“I’m [still] struggling with the fact that Nick isn’t affectionate, because my mother wasn’t affectionate either. I think that’s the reason I can understand him a little better, but I still need physical affection to feed my soul.”

In Married at First Sight, relationship experts pair up three couples, and they get legally married the moment they meet for the first time. The FYI docuseries documents each couples’ journey, and in the season final season, they have to decide whether they want to stay married or get a divorce.

“Over the course of several weeks, episodes capture each couple’s journey as they go from wedding, to honeymoon, to early nesting, to the daily struggle of working on their marriage. After several weeks together, each couple must make a decision: do they remain together or decide to divorce?”

Out of the three couples who appeared on Married at First Sight Season 4, only one couple is still together. Unlike Sonia Granados and Nick Pendergrast, who tried to make their marriage work before pulling the plug on it, Heather Seidel and Derek Schwartz abruptly ended their marriage after a couple of weeks on the show. Lillian Vilchez and Tom Wilson’s relationship, on the other hand, continues to grow strong.

@tomyachts came back from his trip and bought me a new rock!!! ???? #stpaddysday #stpatricksday A post shared by Lillian Vilchez (@lillyvilchez) on Mar 17, 2017 at 4:51pm PDT

Meanwhile, Lillian Vilchez reacted to Nick and Sonia’s divorce announcement on her Twitter feed. She said, “Divorce or not I am so proud of u both and love you guys! Wishing u always the best my friends!”

Married at First Sight is fast turning into a failed experiment. Until now, the FYI’s docuseries has paired up 12 couples, and out of which, only three couples are still together. All the couples of Season 2 and Season 3 have divorced.

The series is FYI’s top-rated unscripted series, and it will be returning with Season 5 sometime this year. In the fifth installment of Married at First Sight, the relationship experts are pairing up three Chicago-based couples.

