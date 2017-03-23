WWE News: Former UFC Fighter Says Goldberg ‘Can’t Wrestle,’ Wants Brock Lesnar

Obviously, two of the biggest stars in WWE at this very moment are Goldberg and Brock Lesnar who will clash over the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 33 in a week and a half. A lot of superstars and wrestlers from other promotions would love to be in their position and some of them feel as if they could be. That includes former UFC fighter-turned-wrestler Matt Riddle who had some strong words for both men.

Matt Riddle is a professional wrestler who used to be in the world of MMA but ended up being released from UFC for multiple positive tests for marijuana. He went on to sign with Bellator but ended up having to leave the company due to injuries which effectively ended his MMA career.

Since then, he has turned to the world of professional wrestling and performs on the independent scene while also appearing for promotions such as PWG, EVOLVE, and WWN. Riddle is preparing to fight 58-year-old UFC Hall of Famer Dan Severn next week in what the 31-year-old says will be a “shoot” to Sporting News.

While speaking with Sporting News about his upcoming opponent who is almost twice his age, Riddle also spoke about other stars in UFC and WWE whom he feels he could beat. A couple of names he mentioned from the world of MMA are Tyron Woodley and Stephen Thompson.

In 2015, Matt Riddle had a tryout with WWE, but the company ended up passing on him for the time being. Earlier this year, Sports Keeda reported that Riddle feels as if WWE didn’t want to sign him due to his marijuana usage, but the promotion never said as much.

Now, Riddle is still hoping to make it to WWE one day, but he is already throwing out some strong words regarding two top stars — Goldberg and Brock Lesnar.

Matt Riddle obviously can’t stand Bill Goldberg and he told Sporting News as much in his interview, and he left no words out about the current WWE Universal Champion.

“Bill Goldberg can’t wrestle. That’s it. He knows it. The fact that the guy is very bold and claims he does MMA training and I know that’s bulls—. I saw him throw a knee on Rusev his first night back on Raw and he almost broke his hip when he fell on his back and they had him spear him and jackhammer him quick. His work in the ring — people always go it’s Goldberg, he can have a one minute match or whatever. Yeah, it’s one minute because he can’t work more than one minute. If he works more than one minute, it could Botchamania, you know? Even with one minute, it’s Botchamania almost.”

Riddle went on to say that Goldberg is an “old man” who can do two moves and nothing else. He says that if Goldberg has a match longer than one minute, “it’s gonna suck.” WWE is hoping that isn’t the case for WrestleMania 33 where he will face off against Brock Lesnar, a superstar that Riddle actually gives credit to and wants to fight.

“I would have so much fun. I’ve actually dreamt about being in the ring with Brock and I don’t do that often because I get in the ring with most people. I just dream of him kicking me really hard and me just jumping back and f—ing him up even harder.”

Goldberg is 50 years old and Brock Lesnar has been a professional wrestler for a long time while Matt Riddle is still getting his feet underneath him in the sport. It is good for anyone to be confident and sure of who they are in the wrestling world, but saying things like that about two established stars may not always be the best idea. Any fan is certain that if the former UFC fighter made it into WWE, both Goldberg and Lesnar would love their shot at him.

