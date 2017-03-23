‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Spoilers: Jo’s Estranged Husband Finally Introduced

The moment Grey’s Anatomy fans have been waiting for for over year may finally be here — Jo Wilson’s (Camilla Luddington) estranged husband arrives on the canvas and could cause drama for the doctor for quite some time, Entertainment Weekly reported.

At the end of Season 12, Jo revealed that she couldn’t marry Alex (Justin Chambers) because she was already married to someone else. Apparently, several years ago, Jo had enough of her husband’s abuse and left him. She can’t divorce him because then he will know where she is and have her contact information.

Grey’s Anatomy’s spoilers have teased for several months that Joe’s husband could pop in for an episode, but now it looks like his stint may be much longer.

“It’s the elephant in the room, the one piece that we have not been able to fit into the puzzle of why they have not been able to get married, what she’s been holding back and what she’s been dealing with,” Grey’s Anatomy Executive Producer Debbie Allen said.

“It gives us a great story. It can go all the way into next season, I can tell you that.”

How Jo’s ex-husband comes into the picture is not known just yet. Maybe he comes looking for Jo because she left him without telling her where she was going. Justin Chambers, the actor who plays Alex on Grey’s Anatomy, has another theory.

According to TV Guide, Chambers said maybe Alex goes to find him so Jo can be free from him and he can ask her (again) to marry him.

“Or maybe the guy comes back. He’s still out there. I don’t know yet. They’re still married, Alex is still in love with Jo, he wants to marry her, so that’s going to have to come to rest, that whole situation.”

It is evident that Alex is still deeply in love with Jo and wants to marry her, but can’t because of the estranged ex-husband. Grey’s Anatomy spoilers reveal that Alex almost ended up in prison after he nearly killed DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) when he found him in Jo’s apartment. How will Alex react when he comes face-to-face with her ex-husband, knowing that he was abusive to the woman he loves?

“I would think he would be a little more cautious, but Alex always does things unpredictably, so we’ll see what happens,” Justin Chambers revealed.

Grey’s Anatomy spoilers suggest that DeLuca will face his feelings for Jo and tell her how feels. He hasn’t admitted that he has feelings for her, but by the end of the season, DeLuca will tell her exactly how he feels about her.

“The whole season has been teasing at that,” Gianniotti explained.

“He has tiptoed around how he feels about her, but he hasn’t directly said it. By the end of the season, we’re going to see him confront her and his feelings. I don’t know how it’s going to go for him. Nice guys often finish last, so we’ll see.”

Grey’s Anatomy spoilers indicate that things will not get physical between DeLuca and Alex, this time. Alex learned his lesson and will probably ask for questions before he launches into “full-on attack mode.”

“I don’t think he’s going to beat him up again,” Justin laughed.

“I think DeLuca is just going through a little spell, he just has a crush on her. There’s plenty of fish in the sea. Jo still loves Alex, so I think that’s where it’s at.”

It looks like Grey’s Anatomy has some exciting stuff coming up in the weeks ahead. The fans cannot wait to see what’s ahead for Jo, Alex, DeLuca, and her mysterious abusive ex-husband.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursday nights on ABC.

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]