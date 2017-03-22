Yolanda Hadid Filming Again: Would She Return To ‘RHOBH’ Next Year?

Yolanda Hadid is moving on with her life after her divorce from David Foster and after becoming legally single, Yolanda has started feeling better. She recently revealed that she was starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel in regard to her Lyme disease. This disease is one that has plagued her for quite some time and some of her co-stars don’t really believe her when it comes to her diagnosis. This could be why she decided to leave The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills last year and focus on her recovery. But as it turns out, Hadid is far from done with the spotlight which begs the question – is she coming back to Bravo for another season?

According to a new Bravo report, Yolanda Hadid has announced that she will star in a new unscripted project on Lifetime, tentatively titled Model Moms. One can imagine she will star on the show because she is technically a model herself, and a model mom. All three of her children, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and her son, Anwar Hadid, are all working as models.

The Bravo report reveals that Yolanda will serve as a coach and mentor to young models to teach them how to succeed as a model – something she knows plenty about. She has worked as a full-time model herself and she has raised three successful models. Her oldest daughter, Gigi Hadid, is one of the most successful models in the world. The show has yet to get a premiere date, but fans are wondering if Yolanda Hadid would return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills if she’s feeling well enough to film a show.

Since leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Yolanda Hadid has been working on her first book, which is about her struggles with Lyme disease. She once revealed that she was writing a book in the form of pictures to document her journey.

“You know I’ve been really focusing on my family, my children, writing my book [Believe Me: My Battle with the Invisible Disability of Lyme Disease], and for now that’s what I like to keep busy with,” Yolanda Hadid has revealed about her current projects, according to Bravo, adding, “You know, I’m sure they’re going to have a great season. It was a great four years, it’s now time to focus on finding a cure [for Lyme disease].”

When Yolanda announced her exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she did so on Instagram and it seemed like a final goodbye. She left the show around the same time as she got divorced, so it is possible that she wants to leave the show in the past.

“I would have loved a more graceful exit then ‘Season 6’ but sometimes we don’t get to control the endings of the chapters in our life………… I am leaving what’s over without denying its past importance in my life. I believe that every exit is an new entry and with that in mind I say goodbye to my@Bravotv Family as I continue to focus on a my recovery and bring back the privacy within our home……….. Thank you to all the fans for your love and unwavering support these past 4 years. I am grateful for the housewife experience and all it has thought me. I’am excited about this choice and look forward to the next chapter of my life……………… #RHOBH#TimeToSayGoodbye with #Gratitude,” Yolanda Hadid wrote on Instagram back then, according to E! Online.

