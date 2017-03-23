Watch House Vote To Repeal Obamacare Roll Call Live Stream: ACHA Floor Debate

The historic United States House of Representatives vote to repeal “Obamacare” will live stream from the floor of the House Thursday, as Republican leaders hope that they have enough votes to get rid of the Affordable Care and Patient Protection Act more than seven years after it passed — and more than 60 previous votes to repeal the health care law.

Since Obamacare took effect, according to various studies, between 17 million and about 23 million people have gained health insurance who did not have coverage prior to the ACA becoming law.

But according to a study by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office, the Republican alternative to Obamacare, the American Health Care Act — also known as “Trumpcare,” after Donald Trump, or “Ryancare,” after its most enthusiastic proponent, House Speaker Paul Ryan — will strip 24 million Americans of health coverage over the next 10 years.

The House floor debate on the Obamacare repeal and replacement bill is scheduled to get underway at 9 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. — 6 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time. How long will the debate last before the roll call vote begins? That’s impossible to determine, but the vote is expected to take place later in the day or early evening.

To watch a live stream of the House vote to repeal Obamacare roll call and floor debate, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article — or click on one of the following videos.

In addition to kicking 24 million people off their health insurance, according to the CBO the Trumpcare bill would raise annual premium costs for Americans over 50 years old from the average of $1,200 per year under Obamacare to a staggering $14,000 per year.

But will the bill pass through the House? While all 194 House Democrats are expected to vote against the AHCA as a bloc, a significant number of Republicans are also opposed to the bill — not because it strips too many people of health insurance and raises premiums on older Americans too much but because they believe the Trumpcare act does not go far enough.

Assuming all Democrats vote “no” on the Obamacare repeal and replacement, if 21 Republicans also vote “no,” the bill fails. But as of Wednesday evening, 23 Republicans had declared their “hard” intention to vote “no.”

Grassroots protests against the repeal of Obamacare across the country could also influence some Republicans worried about retaining their jobs in the 2018 midterm elections.

Will enough Republicans in the House vote against the American Health Care Act to kill the bill before it ever gets to the Senate? Or will the hardliners fall in line before Thursday’s Obamacare repeal vote, allowing the bill to pas through the House and continue its march to Trump’s desk? Here’s how to find out in real time.

Most major news outlets will carry at least some of the House health care debate and vote. For live online streaming and coverage of the U.S. House of Representatives debate and roll call vote on whether or not to repeal Obamacare and replace it with the Republican American Health Care Act — with no cable login credentials required — check out CBS News at this link, or ABC News Go by clicking on this link.

Live streaming feeds that will offer coverage of Thursday’s ACHA debate and vote on the three major cable news networks are also available online, although they mostly require cable or satellite provider online login credentials. Find the CNN feed at this link, MSNBC here at this link, and Fox News by clicking here. Or try this alternative link to get live Obamacare repeal American Health Care Act debate and roll call vote coverage. For a live stream without the network bells and whistles — or commercials — C-SPAN provides coverage on Thursday, March 22, at this link.

[Featured Image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]