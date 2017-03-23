Five Mistakes MyFitnessPal Users Make That Sabotage Weight Loss Goals

MyFitnessPal can be a great tool to use to lose weight, but Women’s Health reports that using the app isn’t foolproof. In fact, they found that using the app can not only hinder your progress but could push your further away from your ideal weight as well.

MyFitnessPal helps those dieters that have a tendency to eat without thinking or overeat. It can help you eat less and watch the type of food you snack on, but it isn’t a perfect system. Below are five MyFitnessPal user mistakes and how those slip-ups can make it difficult to reach your goal weight.

You Don’t Measure Your Food

MyFitnessPal only works if the measurements you put in are completely accurate. If you are eyeballing your measurements, you may underestimate portion sizes. It’s an extremely common problem among dieters and can big a big difference.

For example, you input one tablespoon of peanut butter and one slice of whole wheat bread. You don’t measure the peanut butter because a spoon is a spoon, right? You actually eat two tablespoons of peanut butter, which adds at least 100 calories to your snack.

Stop eyeballing your measurements and buy a set of measuring cups and spoons.

You Don’t Log The Right Food

Another huge problem on MyFitnessPal is not logging the right foods. For example, you see a ham sandwich listed, and you select it without knowing what condiments were added to create the calorie makeup. Experts state that to overcome this, log the individual ingredients for your sandwich to make your calories more precise.

You Don’t Count Liquid Calories

Liquid calories count and can be hard to gauge how many calories are in them. For example, if you drink coffee with cream and sugar four times a day, but don’t log your liquid calories, you could be consuming as much as 400 more calories per day. That could be the difference between losing a pound a week and your weight not changing.

Picking The Lowest Calorie Option All The Time

This may be a newsflash, but the foods in MyFitnessPal are user created so they may not be accurate. If you pick the lowest calorie value each time, it could be inaccurate.

You can check the calories on the USDA food composition database if you think something doesn’t quite add up. The foods with a checkmark have been verified by MyFitnessPal staff and are accurate.

“We do our best to ensure the nutrition information for foods accurately reflects nutrition information from the product packaging,” MyFitnessPal’s website states.

“Many of the foods in our database are created by users, and occasionally food will be marked with a checkmark that has nutrition information inaccuracies.”

You Log Your Weight Every Day

It’s very tempting to log your weight every day, but expect caution that could derail your progress. After you eat a salty meal or during your menstrual cycle, your weight changes and can increase by 10 pounds. If you are exercising and eating well, it could be enough to disappoint you and cause you to quit.

“It can be frustrating after a gold-star day of eating to see that you’re up five pounds.”

Instead, experts say MyFitnessPal users should weigh themselves once a week, naked, first thing in the morning after you go to the bathroom. Also, if you lose more than two pounds a week, it is recommended that you add more calories because it is a sign that are aren’t eating enough calories.

I'm actually glad @MyFitnessPal has the "nasty note" (not really nasty.) Some people may choose to eat so little. pic.twitter.com/W89CLFKoSu — Karen D (캐렌 디) (@KaeKaed) March 8, 2017

MyFitnessPal can be a useful tool, but as outlined above, if you aren’t careful, it can affect your weight loss progress.

Do you use MyFitnessPal? Do you find it helps or hurts your weight loss results?

