‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 3: How Many Episodes Of ‘Passage’ Are Left?

While AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead will not return until summer in the U.S., fans can entertain themselves with new episodes of the web series Passage, which occurs within the same universe. But how many episodes have aired, and how many more are there before Season 3 of Fear returns?

AMC has been slowly releasing short episodes in their web series Passage. This series runs, theoretically, in the same time and place as Fear the Walking Dead. Passage is produced also by Dave Erickson, who is the showrunner for Fear the Walking Dead.

According to the press release, the synopsis for Fear the Walking Dead: Passage is as follows.

“The second season of webisodes follows a fearsome survivor, Sierra (Kelsey Scott), who agrees to help an injured woman, Gabi (Mishel Prada), in exchange for an apocalyptic sanctuary. Over the course of their harrowing journey, the women go on to face many dangers and learn what they need to survive.”

So, where are we up to in this 16-part series? AMC recently released Part 15 of Passage. In previous episodes, Gabi and Sierra are still down in the tunnel Gabi’s boyfriend, Colton (Mike Mosley), told her about. However, the women discovered pretty quickly that Colton was determined to protect the tunnel — that doubles as a life-saving bunker — at any cost.

Part 15 of Passage sees Gabi and Sierra joined up once more, after being separated in previous episodes. Gabi watches on while Sierra tries to kill Colton. As he is reaching for the gun on the ground, Gabi stabs Colton in the stomach and the women run off, leaving Colton (and the gun) behind. It is unclear if Colton will survive this attack, but, at the end of Part 15 of Passage, he is still alive and, presumably, in reach of the gun.

It is unclear yet if Passage will introduce a new character to Fear the Walking Dead as the previous web series, Flight 462, did. However, considering Passage occurs within what could be considered a military base, and Season 2 of Fear the Walking Dead ended with Nick (Frank Dillane) near a military base and Ofelia (Mercedes Mason) also pulled up by military at the border, it seems highly likely these two shows could merge.

Added to this speculation is the fact that one of the recent promotional stills for Season 3 of Fear the Walking Dead shows Nick and Luciana (Danay Garcia) in what appears to be a space similar to where Sierra and Gabi are. However, these two images may not be linked at all and viewers will just have to wait until Part 16 of Passage or the premiere of Season 3 of Fear the Walking Dead air to find out if the two shows are linked.

The official synopsis for Season 3 of Fear The Walking Dead, released by Entertainment Weekly, is below.

“As Fear the Walking Dead returns for season three, our families will be brought together in the vibrant and violent ecotone of the U.S.-Mexico border. International lines done away with following the world’s end, our characters must attempt to rebuild not only society, but family as well. Madison (Kim Dickens) has reconnected with Travis (Cliff Curtis), her apocalyptic partner, but Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) has been fractured by her murder of Andres. Madison’s son mere miles from his mother, Nick’s first action as a leader saw Luciana ambushed by an American militia group — the couple escaped death, but Nick no longer feels immortal. Recovering both emotionally and physically, Strand (Colman Domingo) has his sights set on harnessing the new world’s currency, and Ofelia’s captivity will test her ability to survive and see if she can muster the savagery of her father.”

Now fans will just have to wait until the final installment of Passage which will likely occur during one of the final two episodes of Fear‘s companion program, The Walking Dead.

Fear the Walking Dead returns to AMC with Season 3 later this year.

