‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Brady Stuns Nicole With A Confession

Days Of Our Lives fans are not happy with Nicole Walker’s (Arianne Zucker) storyline. However, there may be some sunshine in the future for the character. The latest reports reveal that Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) will stun Nicole when he makes a surprising confession. Could this be the first of happy moments for the Salem resident?

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the NBC soap opera.

On Days Of Our Lives, Nicole Walker discovered she was Holly’s biological mother. Despite this information, a judge still gave custody to Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin). Nicole might have had a fighting chance in court if it weren’t for Deimos Kiriakis (Vincent Irizarry). He bribed a judge and it was found out. Even though the new judge said it would not be held against Nicole, that turned out not to be the case.

As a result of the custody decision, Chloe getting a restraining order, and planning on moving Holly to New York, Nicole kidnapped Holly. She was a desperate woman and she simply reacted as many distraught mothers would have. In a surprising twist, Brady Black ended up helping Nicole flee the country. Now, Nicole is set up in a house somewhere in Canada.

On Days Of Our Lives, Brady had to return to Salem, but he will be back at Nicole’s new house. He will share some news with her that will be shocking to the new mother. According to She Knows Soaps, DOOL spoilers reveal that Brady will confess his love to Nicole. This will happen on March 30.

Fans suspected this might have been coming. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Eric Martsolf hinted that there might be romance for Brady after Theresa Donovan (Jen Lilley) left Days Of Our Lives. He also acknowledged that there are viewers who want to see Brady and Nicole together.

“Nicole and Brady have always been friends with benefits. When you think about it, when she’s in trouble and he’s in trouble, they always find each other for a little while. They love on each other, maybe sleep with each other, you know, they’re just there for each other… in whatever capacity. But, then they’re gone, they come together, then they’re gone, friends with benefits. It would be interesting to maybe see a bit of an investment made in them… you know, for long-term. Will it happen? I don’t know. I know there are a lot of fans out there that like them together.”

Earlier this week on Days Of Our Lives, Brady and Nicole told their neighbor, Hillary (Jennifer Landon) that they were a married couple. When talking about their relationship, Nicole seemed to speak genuinely and from the heart. It was interesting and heartwarming to see the way they looked at each other. Recently, Deimos and Chloe accused Brady of having feelings for Arianne Zucker’s character. However, he denied it, but fans knew that there was more to their relationship than just a platonic friendship.

Deimos Kiriakis thinks that Brady and Nicole were “running away together” with baby Holly. However, that isn’t quite accurate. Brady was helping his friend relocate and stay under the radar. He knows that Chloe’s actions were cruel and keeping Nicole’s baby was just wrong. The Salem villain is still trying to find Nicole and Holly. When he does and discovers that she is posing as Brady’s wife, how will he react? Could things get violent?

How will Nicole Walker react to Brady Black’s confession? With Arianne Zucker leaving Days Of Our Lives, will it be just another failed relationship? Will she accept his love or decide to focus 100 percent on baby Holly? Will Deimos Kiriakis get in the way? Or is this the opportunity for Nicole to finally have some happiness before her exit?

