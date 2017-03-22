Kim Kardashian Says ‘KUWTK’ Important For Sharing Truth About Paris Robbery

This past Sunday on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the show dealt with the Kim Kardashian Paris robbery and its effects on both Kim and the Kardashian family itself. While some fans wondered why Kim felt it was necessary to share such a traumatic event, she let all her fans know why on social media.

According to Kim Kardashian, it was important to deal with the Paris robbery on Keeping Up With the Kardashians so fans could see the event through her eyes. She compared it to doing an interview about the robbery, where her words could get twisted around.

It is an interesting opinion since many people are jaded by reality television and don’t necessarily believe everything that they see on Keeping Up With the Kardashians either. However, what Kim Kardashian told her sisters on this past Sunday’s episode could have been the same thing she said in an interview, but on her show, her editors can control what they want it to feel like.

As far as Kim Kardashian is concerned, the Paris robbery was the most life changing experience she has gone through in her life. Kim has already said she feels partially responsible for the robbery since she believes that the robbers tracked her through Paris thanks to her social media presence.

When explaining to fans why she wouldn’t talk about the Paris robbery on social media or do any big dollar interviews about it, Kim Kardashian basically said she wanted to share it with her fans personally – through Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“Tonight’s episode is going to be very tough for me. However, I thought it was important to share this story through my eyes & not in an interview where my own words could be twisted. I have always shared so much & I’m not going to hold back when this was probably one of the most life changing experiences for me.”

Interestingly, just as Kim Kardashian was preparing to let her fans into her life during the aftermath of the Paris robbery, the bad luck struck again for the Kardashian family. Kendall Jenner was also robbed, almost taking the attention off Kim.

Since the Kim Kardashian Paris robbery was old news by the time it aired on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, many fans of the reality television family had already moved on to the new robbery, which almost overshadowed the elder Kardashian sister’s selling point for this week’s show.

This season’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians is facing very low ratings, despite the lure of seeing how Kim Kardashian dealt with the Paris robbery. No matter how much Kim talked about the episode and how much that Kris Jenner publicized how almost losing her daughter had emotionally scarred her, the ratings seem to remain stuck.

Forbes reported that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians episode where Kim Kardashian talked about the Paris robbery only brought in 1.58 million viewers, which was just a slight uptake to their lowest season premiere in the show’s history, which only brought in 1.48 million viewers.

The cause of the rating’s decline for Keeping Up With the Kardashians might have a little more to do with the current world issues, in which a former reality television show host has become President of the United States. Seeing a rich socialite talk about having millions of dollars in jewelry stolen can’t seem as interesting as talks about current politicians accused of relations with Russia.

The real world almost makes reality television featuring Kim Kardashian a little less interesting. Despite the drop in ratings, there is no chance that Keeping Up With the Kardashians is in any danger. It remains one of the most watched reality shows on television today.

[Featured Image by Lionel Cironneau/AP Images]