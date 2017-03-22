Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner Hint At Release Date For New Kanye West Sneakers?

Did Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner just drop at hint about the release date for Kanye West’s new Yeezy sneakers? The reality stars’ Snapchats seemed to indicate that the new sneakers Kanye West would release in collaboration with Adidas would be released soon.

Zebra 350 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Feb 25, 2017 at 7:20pm PST

Kim Kardashian, 36, and her younger supermodel sister Kendall Jenner, 21, both posted photos on their personal Snapchats wearing Kanye West’s new shoes— the Calabasas x Adidas “Powerphase” sneaker.

Kim Kardashian posted a Snapchat photo inside of her car, while Kendall shared an artsy photo of a rainy sidewalk.

The two sisters’ choice to post Snapchats of the yet-to-be-released Yeezy sneakers is a possible indication that the new Kanye West shoe collaboration with Adidas is about to drop.

The two sisters had been gifted a pair of the unreleased sneakers and obviously planned to show them off simultaneously.

@kendalljenner via Snapchat #kendalljenner #kendalljennersnapchat A post shared by Kendall Jenner Snapchats (@kendalljennersnapchats) on Mar 21, 2017 at 4:40pm PDT

According to Us Weekly, Kanye West, 39, has been wearing his own pair of Powerphase sneakers on more than one occasion in the past.

The Calabasas x Adidas sneakers are white, low, and fairly understated compared to West’s previous shoe designs. The sneakers feature a tiny “Calabasas” logo in gold lettering on each side.

Calabasas, California is where Kanye West’s wife Kim Kardashian’s family lives and where the couple plan to raise their family.

The three signature side stripes are featured on the side of the shoes as well.

The shoe is thought to have an ’80s inspired silhouette.

YEEZY POWERPHASE

Core White / Core White

$120/120€

COMING SOON #MafiaSZN pic.twitter.com/rtcEy0Gshg — Yeezy Mafia (@theyeezymafia) March 9, 2017

Kanye West’s new sneakers are apparently going to be more on the affordable side this time around. The rapper’s previous Yeezy sneakers run upwards of $200. The registration-only sneaker collective, The Yeezy Mafia, speculated that the sneakers would be priced around $120.

Kanye West’s Yeezy Boost 750 cost at their release was $350, the Yeezy Boost 350 launched at $200, and the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 was released at $220.

Yeezy Mafia believes the Calabasas x Adidas shoes will only have a limited quantity available for sale, which causes a spike in their resale value.

They say “CALABASAS” in gold of course they will be limited https://t.co/ITRYXlBW6Y — Yeezy Mafia (@theyeezymafia) March 9, 2017

Of course it’s a YEEZY https://t.co/Xllrrg7D4M — Yeezy Mafia (@theyeezymafia) March 9, 2017

Footwear News reported that the new Yeezy/Calabasas sneaker will join the Adidas family very soon.

Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner’s decision to share photos of the shoes on their social media site is just another indication that it won’t be long before the Calabasas x Adidas “Powerphase” sneaker is available to the public.

2009. Maybe 2008 I can’t remember A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Mar 2, 2017 at 10:46am PST

What do you think of Kanye West’s new Adidas shoe? Let us know in the comment section below.

[Featured Image by Bryan Bedder /Stringer /Getty Images]