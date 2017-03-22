‘iZombie’ Season 3 Episode 1 Trailer: Watch Major On Teenage Girl’s Brains

iZombie fans are excited that there are now less than two weeks until the Season 3 premiere. And now, the CW Network has finally dropped an extended Season 3 trailer. For those who were excited at the prospect of Major eating a teenage girl’s brain, you can now check out your very first glimpse.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 3 of the CW Network’s iZombie. Please proceed with caution if you wish to avoid spoilers.

Season 2 of iZombie concluded with the arrival of a new group headed by Vivian Stoll (Andrea Savage). Liv (Rose McIver) was given the choice to join up with this new team, Fillmore Graves. While the Season 2 finale didn’t reveal her choice, it seems, moving forward into Season 3 of iZombie, Liv will still be involved with Fillmore Graves, regardless of her decision.

When the poster and premiere date for Season 3 of iZombie was released, some fans were concerned to see that Robert Buckley (who plays main character Major) wasn’t present. A short Season 3 teaser video, released a week ago, didn’t show a lot of Major, but did, at least, confirm his presence.

However, the extended trailer for Episode 1 (titled “Heaven Just Got a Little Bit Smoother” according to IMDb) of Season 3 now makes up for his absence, letting fans know that Major will still be certainly around in Season 3. The new trailer shows Liv telling Major to suck it up and eat the teenage girl’s brain. Previously, TV Guide had revealed that Liv would also be eating the brain of the teenage girl’s father, after both were killed in a car accident. So, it seems, from this new Season 3 trailer, Liv might have already consumed the father’s brain. It will certainly be interesting to see how this pair interacts in Episode 1 as a result.

Major does eventually eat the girl’s brain and the effects of it are shown in the trailer, with Major admitting, at one point, that he “cannot stop taking selfies.” Later on in the trailer, Major is seen admitting to Ravi (Rahul Kohli) that they are “totally best friends.” Ravi is suitably horrified.

Also revealed in the Season 3 trailer is the fact that Clive Babineaux (Malcolm Goodwin) is still trying to adjust to the new world of zombies around him. Liv is seen reminding him that she is not psychic, like Clive was originally led to believe, and that she requires a human brain in order to see her “visions.” Later on, Clive admits, while he knows what happens when a zombie eats a brain, it “still freaks him out” when he witnesses the effects first hand.

Along with this sneak peek into teenage girl’s brains on Major, the extended trailer also likely reveals how Liv and crew deal with all the undead in the club as seen in the Season 2 finale of iZombie. Liv’s group, still in riot gear, are seen with Vivian hiding behind a car as the club is blown up.

The Season 3 trailer concludes with the tagline, “With a new enemy, the human race.” Could this indicate that at some point in Season 3, humans find out about the zombies in their midst? If this is the case, how will Liv and Major manage to survive? Only by tuning into Season 3 of iZombie will reveal the answers.

You can view the new extended Season 3 trailer for iZombie below.

Episode 1 of Season 3 will be shown after the The Flash which airs at 8 p.m. ET. The first episode of Season 3 of iZombie will fill the spot left by the season finale of Legends of Tomorrow, according to Den of Geek.

Are you excited about Season 3 of iZombie? Let us know your thoughts by commenting below.

iZombie returns to the CW Network with Season 3 on April 4, Tuesday, at 9 p.m. ET.

[Featured Image by CW Network]