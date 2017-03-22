Maci Bookout Returns To Twitter After ‘Teen Mom OG’ Trailer, See Her Three Kids

Maci Bookout’s family lost a loved one weeks ago, and in the days that followed, the longtime reality star kept her social media postings to a minimum.

Although Maci Bookout seemingly took a break from social media around the time of her uncle’s passing, she has since returned to Twitter. On March 20, she reacted to an old photo of herself and her young son Bentley posing beside Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska and her daughter Aubree.

The photo, which was shared by Houska’s father, Randy Houska, was taken seven years ago.

In response to his throwback, Maci Bookout wrote, “Look at those little cuties.”

Maci Bookout also retweeted a video clip shared by the official Teen Mom 2 page, which gave fans their first look at the upcoming second half of Teen Mom OG Season 6, which begins airing next month on MTV.

Maci Bookout and her co-stars, including Amber Portwood, Catelynn Lowell, and Farrah Abraham, have come a long way since their days on 16 & Pregnant, which were depicted in Randy Houska’s photo, and Bookout’s family has grown substantially.

After welcoming son Bentley in October of 2008, Maci Bookout welcomed two more children, which she spoke of during the just-released Season 6B trailer. In May of 2015, Bookout and her husband, Taylor McKinney, welcomed daughter Jayde Carter. One year later, her third child, son Maverick Reed, arrived.

Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney dated for a few years before tying the knot in 2016 and soon, Bookout’s ex-boyfriend, Ryan Edwards, the father of her son Bentley, is expected to tie the knot as well. As fans saw in the sneak peek at Teen Mom OG Season 6B, Edwards is seen proposing to Mackenzie Standifer on the show. On Instagram, she recently confirmed she found her perfect dress.

During the second half of the sixth season, Maci Bookout and her husband were seen meeting with Edwards and Standifer and seemingly got along quite well as a group.

A post shared by Maci Bookout McKinney (@macideshanebookout) on Mar 7, 2017 at 4:22pm PST

Following Maci Bookout’s wedding, she opened up about her husband and the special bond they share.

“I am so excited because I don’t use the word ‘fiancé’ because I think it’s kind of silly!” the reality star explained to Us Weekly after the nuptials. “So I’m excited to finally be able to call him my husband.”

“I just love our teamwork. It’s hard to find somebody,” Maci Bookout continued to the magazine. “We both are always willing to help each other and we both get things done; 95 percent of the time, for our lives to be so crazy, it’s actually very calm, in a weird way. So I think our partnership is very, very strong.”

Maci Bookout was joined by several of her friends and family members during her October 2016 wedding, and her ex-boyfriend, Edwards, also attended the event with his now-fiancee, Standifer, and his parents, Jen and Larry Edwards, who are often seen on the show. In fact, during the ceremony, Bookout was seen tossing her bouquet, and Standifer was the lucky woman who caught it.

Months after the wedding, Edwards and Standifer confirmed their engagement with their fans and followers on Instagram by sharing a photo of Standifer’s diamond ring. Since then, Standifer has shared tons of photos of Edwards and their blended family, which also includes her son from a previous relationship.

To see more of Maci Bookout and her family, don’t miss the premiere of Teen Mom OG Season 6B on Monday, April 17, at 9 p.m. on MTV. Check out the official trailer below.

[Featured Image by MTV]