‘Teen Mom 2’: Kailyn Lowry Blindsided Over Javi Marroquin’s New Relationship

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry was reportedly blindsided by the fact that her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, has a new girlfriend. Javi, with whom Kailyn shares one son, Lincoln, is allegedly dating Real World: Skeletons star Madison Channing Walls.

According to Radar Online, Kailyn Lowry had no idea that Javi Marroquin was in a new relationship with the Real World star, and it seems that Javi is keeping it in the MTV family. Just a couple of weeks ago, Marroquin appeared on the Are You the One aftershow, revealing that he wanted to be cast on the show in order to find his perfect match. However, it looks like he’s already found a new woman. The Teen Mom 2 dad has been seen canoodling with Madison via social media, and Kail’s allegedly not happy about it.

“Kail doesn’t know anything about a new girlfriend,” an insider told Radar Online about Javi’s new relationship.

However, it’s not surprising that Kailyn Lowry wouldn’t know what was happening in Javi Marroquin’s personal life. Recently, it was revealed that the Teen Mom star had filed a protection from abuse order against her ex-husband, and the two are now reportedly not supposed to talk about anything that doesn’t concern their son, Lincoln.

He cute. A post shared by Madison Channing Walls (@madiichanning) on Mar 22, 2017 at 12:16pm PDT

“She said it’s because I harassed her via text about all this divorce and guy stuff,” Javi Marroquin said after the order was filed. “I signed a consent PFA, which means there’s no evidence of abuse. I just can’t contact her unless it’s in regards to Lincoln for a year.”

Meanwhile, Madison Channing Walls has her own torrid past to contend with. The Real World star was previously busted for “acquiring or otherwise exercising control over property, assorted cosmetics, of the value of $50 or more but less than $500, from the stock and inventory of CVS pharmacy.”

Walls pleaded guilty to the charges and was fined. However, during her time on The Real World, Walls also admitted that she’s a recovering heroin addict.

“I am scarred for life from it. I just feel grateful to be alive. I did a lot of things that I’m not proud of. But it’s okay because it made me who I am and it made me a better person overcoming all of that. It was a big self-reflection for me,” Walls told the Chicago Sun Times back in 2014.

Madison Channing Walls and Javi Marroquin went public with their romance over the weekend by posting photos together on their social media accounts. Walls and the Teen Mom 2 dad have single parenting in common, as Madison is the mother of a 1-year-old daughter, Harper, with her ex-boyfriend Tony Raines.

Meanwhile, Javi is defending his new girlfriend, saying, “Someone’s past isn’t who they are today if they’ve learned and become better.”

When asked about his relationship with Walls, Marroquin revealed, “She’s beautiful. We’re getting to know each other right now.”

All the while, Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is dealing with her own relationship drama. Kailyn recently confirmed that she is pregnant with her third child, but is refusing to reveal who the father of the unborn baby is. Many theories about the baby’s father have been speculated, such has Kail having a relationship with her MTV producer, JC, as well as her friend from college, but nothing has been confirmed. Perhaps, Kail will let fans in on her big secret when the new season of Teen Mom 2 begins to air on MTV.

As for now, things seem pretty rocky between Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin, and it should be interesting to see how it all plays out over the next few months as the Teen Mom 2 star prepares to welcome her third child.

[Featured Image by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images]