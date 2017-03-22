Smiling Texas Teacher Mugshot Goes Viral, Accused Of Sleeping With Student

The mugshot of a Texas science teacher has gone viral, and it isn’t for the crime she allegedly committed against a student, but the fact that she was smiling.

Sarah Madden Fowlkes, a 27-year-old married science teacher from Lockhart, Texas, was arrested on Monday afternoon (and suspended from her job) after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a 17-year-old student.

KXAN reports the administrators at Lockhart High School – where the Texas science teacher taught – filed the police report on Friday, March 10. The police report was filed just before the school’s spring break after the school officials had learned Sarah Fowlkes was allegedly having an inappropriate – and sexual – relationship with a 17-year-old male student.

Teacher Sarah Fowlkes pictures,sexual relationship with a male student https://t.co/CZOjGgXkuE pic.twitter.com/Y31MltuRaX — infowe (@infowe) March 21, 2017

It was brought to the administrators at Lockhart High School that the 27-year-old science teacher was reportedly engaging in “sexual content with the intent to arouse or gratify the sexual desire” with one of her students.

Sarah Fowlkes turned herself in after learning there was a warrant out for her arrest because of her alleged inappropriate relationship with her student. According to her Facebook and her Instagram– which has since been deactivated and made private– the married teacher from Texas was celebrating her 27th birthday with her husband just hours before she turned herself in.

Teacher Sarah Madden Fowlkes Arrested: The Lockhart Police Department says a female teacher at Lockhart High School… https://t.co/oG4tTNXf2f pic.twitter.com/6fRWl0bf6Y — Texas News Blog (@texasnewsblog) March 20, 2017

Sarah Fowlkes – who has been married to her husband for four years – was booked into the Caldwell County Jail after turning herself in. The Texas teacher did bond herself out within 24 hours of being booked.

The administrators at Lockhart High School confirmed the teacher had been suspended following the allegations that she was sleeping with one of her students.

But it isn’t what this 27-year-old Texas teacher has been accused of that is making headlines; it is the fact that she was captured smiling in the mugshot that was taken at her booking that has gone viral. Media outlets are buzzing about how the Texas teacher “couldn’t wipe the smile off her face” regarding the crime she had committed against her student.

Twitter has been lighting up as the smiling mugshot of this Texas Teacher goes viral. One Twitter user is annoyed that media outlets are making such a big deal out of the mugshot and treating it as if it is a selfie.

.@nypost if a white male teacher repeatedly raped a 14y/o Gurl would u post his selfies or mugshot? — Fem B. Wells (@FeministaJones) March 21, 2017

.@nypost if a black teacher repeatedly raped a child: selfies or mugshot? — Fem B. Wells (@FeministaJones) March 21, 2017

Another Twitter user slammed the Texas teacher for smiling; questioning what exactly she had to smile about.

What are you smiling about? Biology teacher, 26, grins in her mugshot after she is arrested for 'having sex wit… https://t.co/ZM0pZ1Ape3 — UnisPost (@UnisPost) March 21, 2017

A female teacher having an inappropriate relationship with a male student always tends to be a controversial topic. There were even a few Twitter users who questioned why “these teachers” weren’t around when he was in school.

Just absurd how these teachers weren't around for me during high school ???? #SarahFowlkes https://t.co/h94ac5UwyT — Whyte Mtn. (@whytemtn) March 22, 2017

In various media headlines referencing the mugshot of the teacher which has gone viral, she has been referred to as “smoking hot” and “having a pretty smile.” Are media outlets making too big of a deal out of her mugshot as some Twitter users are claiming?

PEOPLE notes the Texas high school science teacher faces a felony charge for her improper relationship with her student. She faces the possible punishment of anywhere from 2 to 20 years in prison, as well as a fine of as much as $10,000 if she is convicted of a second-degree felony. PEOPLE did make a phone call to the Caldwell County, Texas, District Attorney’s Office to find out if she had an attorney or entered a plea. The phone call, however, has yet to be returned.

As the Inquisitr had previously reported, Sarah Fowlkes had been employed with the Lockhart Independent School District since October of 2014. The high school has been provided with counselors in the event that students need someone to speak with about what has happened.

What are your thoughts on the smiling mugshot of the Texas teacher? Do you think media outlets are giving too much attention to her mugshot? Share your thoughts in the comment’s section found down below.

[Featured Image by Lockhart Police Department]