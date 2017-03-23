Chelsea Clinton Reportedly Eyeing A Run For The Senate In 2020

Chelsea Clinton, who has emerged as a bit of a snarky critic of President Trump, is reportedly considering a run for the Senate in 2020.

The former first daughter, who will be receiving an award from Variety magazine for her work with the organization Alliance for a Healthier Generation, first got into a Twitter war with Kellyanne Conway after the whole Bowling Green Massacre debacle. She then began retweeting some of Donald Trump’s strongest critics, adding her own commentary into the mix. The retweets make it clear that Chelsea is not having any of the Trump administration’s spin.

The tweet that started Clinton’s back and forth battle of words with Conway was followed by these barbs:

In response to the Trump Team trying to get rid of all inspector generals…

Is it really shocking at this point? https://t.co/2jfAbI9suW — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) February 1, 2017

In response to Trump’s global gag rule, which bars international NGOs that perform or promote abortions from receiving U.S. government funding…

Facts matter. Research matters. At least, both should when lives and human rights are at stake https://t.co/RgxkgE5GMP — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) February 3, 2017

And finally, in response to the infamous Travel Ban…

So, does this more vocal and opinionated Chelsea mean that Bill and Hillary’s only child is stepping out of her parents’ shadow and laying the groundwork for her own political future? Well, according to The Hill, that’s exactly what may be happening. The political website reports that last month, the New York Daily News ran a piece which suggested that Chelsea may be looking at throwing her hat in the ring for the New York Senate if Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) decides to run for president.

This news seems right in line with Chelsea’s newly aggressive political voice. In addition to her Twitter battle and Trump-bashing tweets, she has also penned a children’s book titled She Persisted, which takes up the feminist battle-cry that famously rose up after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell warned and then silenced Senator Elizabeth Warren on the Senate floor. The controversial scolding occurred when Warren tried to read a 1986 letter from Coretta Scott-King that denounced the federal judgeship nomination of Jeff Sessions, who is now confirmed to be the new U.S. attorney general.

The book, says Clinton, is “for everyone who’s ever wanted to speak up but has been told to quiet down — for everyone who’s ever been made to feel less than,” adding that, “With this book, I want to send a message to young readers around the country — and the world — that persistence is power.”

Whether or not Chelsea actually decides to make a Senate run remains to be seen, but in the meantime, she is clearly committed to her philanthropy and to other causes that she holds dear. Having lived through the constant public scrutiny that comes with being a preteen in the White House, she defended young Barron Trump when a reporter tweeted out an insulting remark about him. In response, Chelsea posted the following tweet,

“Barron Trump deserves the chance every child does — to be a kid.”

Keeping in step with her recent politically charged criticisms, however, she couldn’t help but sneak in a dig at Trump by adding,

“Standing up for every kid also means opposing @POTUS policies that hurt kids.”

The Women in Power luncheon, co-hosted by Variety and Lifetime TV, will take place at the Cipriani restaurant on April 18 and, in addition to Clinton, will honor Jessica Chastain, Gayle King, Audra McDonald, Blake Lively, and media executive Shari Redstone among others.

What do you think about a rumored 2020 Senate run for Chelsea Clinton? Share your thoughts!

[Featured Image by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images]