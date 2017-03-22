New Netflix April Full List: ‘The Get Down 2,’ ‘Hot Girls Wanted,’ ‘Sand Castle’

From the origins of hip-hop in the 1970s to the hazards of internet porn in 2017, the new Netflix lineup for April offers an unusually rich motherlode of movies, television series, and Netflix originals that should serve up at least something for almost every taste.

Highlighting the lineup, making its debut on on April 7, will be the second installment in the first season of The Get Down, the much-hyped series from Australian director Baz Luhrmann dramatizing the early era of hip-hop music and, perhaps more importantly, hip-hop culture in New York City back in the 1970s.

When the first part of The Get Down premiered on Netflix last year, the abbreviated series ran six episodes. But while Part Two had been announced as a seven-episode installment, as it turns out, Luhrmann squeezed the story into just five hourlong episodes — though the season finale runs an extended 75 minutes.

“For us, it was really like a long-play movie. We were particularly concerned with making sure, with the musical numbers and density of each episode, that we weren’t finding ourselves ‘padding’ in material for the sake of a making a number,” Luhrmann explained. “Ultimately, Netflix and Sony agreed we should make the number of episodes that we all felt best suited the length of the show and gave us the best ending.”

Watch the trailer for The Get Down Part Two in the video below.

In another continuation of a previous project, the acclaimed independent documentary feature from producer Rashida Jones Hot Girls Wanted now becomes a six-episode Netflix documentary series, with the full title Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On.

Like the 2015 feature film, the new Netflix series explores how the easy availability of online pornography has affected the lives of teenagers — as well as adults — in America and takes an often-disturbing look behind the scenes of the “amateur” porn industry. The series also covers how the intersection of sex and technology has affected daily life, exploring the impact of “dating” apps such as Tindr and Bumble.

Watch the Netflix trailer for Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On in the following video (be warned, the video could contain mature content). The series goes online April 21.

Also on April 21, the Netflix original movie Sand Castle explores the impact of the Iraq War on the soldiers who to only fought the battles, but also tried to carry out humanitarian projects in the country ripped apart by the United States invasion. The dramatic film stars Nicholas Hoult and Henry “Superman” Cavill.

Here is the full list of new Netflix movies, TV and originals for April 2017.

APRIL 1

A Weekend with the Family (2016)

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

Across the Universe (2007)

An American Tail (1986)

An American Tail: Fievel Goes West (1991)

An American Tail: The Mystery of the Night Monster (1999)

Boy Bye (2016)

Born To Be Free (2016)

Cool Runnings (1993)

Good Witch: Season 2 (2016)

Gremlins (1984)

Only for One Night (2016)

Richard Pryor: Live & Smokin’ (1971)

Scooby-Doo (2002)

Schindler’s List (1993)

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

Thunderstruck (2012)

Wynonna Earp: Season 1 (2016)

Trouble with the Curve (2012)

Tropic Thunder (2008)

The Tenth Man (2016) Avail. 4/2/17

The D Train (2015)

April 4

Chewing Gum: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Louis C.K. 2017—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

April 6

Disney’s The BFG (2016)

April 7

El Faro De Las Orcas—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Dawn of the Croods: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Get Down: Part 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Win It All—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

April 8

Kubo and the Two Strings (2016)

April 10

Documentary Now!: Season 2 (2016)

April 11

Kevin Hart: What Now (2016)

April 12

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 2 (2016)

April 14

Chelsea: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

El Elegido (2017)

Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sandy Wexler—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

April 15

Disney’s Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey (1993)

Slam—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

April 18

Lucas Brothers: On Drugs—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

April 19

A Plastic Ocean

April 21

Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Girlboss: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sand Castle—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Tales by Light: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show: Season 4—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Prestige (2006)

Tramps—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

April 22

The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: Season 1-3 (2016)

The Secret Life of Pets (2016)

April 23

Liv and Maddie: Season 4 (2016)

Phantom (2013)

April 24

Long Nights Short Mornings (2016)

April 25

Disney’s Queen of Katwe (2016)

The 101-Year-Old Man Who Skipped Out on the Bill and Disappeared—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Vir Das: Abroad Understanding—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

April 26

Real Rescues: Season 6-7 (2012)

Trust (2010)

April 27

Las Chicas del Cable: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

April 28

A Murder in the Park (2014)

Casting JonBenet—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dear White People: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Rodney King—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Small Crimes—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

April 30

Sofia the First: Season 3 (2015)

