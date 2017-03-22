New Netflix April Full List: ‘The Get Down 2,’ ‘Hot Girls Wanted,’ ‘Sand Castle’

From the origins of hip-hop in the 1970s to the hazards of internet porn in 2017, the new Netflix lineup for April offers an unusually rich motherlode of movies, television series, and Netflix originals that should serve up at least something for almost every taste.
Highlighting the lineup, making its debut on on April 7, will be the second installment in the first season of The Get Down, the much-hyped series from Australian director Baz Luhrmann dramatizing the early era of hip-hop music and, perhaps more importantly, hip-hop culture in New York City back in the 1970s.
When the first part of The Get Down premiered on Netflix last year, the abbreviated series ran six episodes. But while Part Two had been announced as a seven-episode installment, as it turns out, Luhrmann squeezed the story into just five hourlong episodes — though the season finale runs an extended 75 minutes.
“For us, it was really like a long-play movie. We were particularly concerned with making sure, with the musical numbers and density of each episode, that we weren’t finding ourselves ‘padding’ in material for the sake of a making a number,” Luhrmann explained. “Ultimately, Netflix and Sony agreed we should make the number of episodes that we all felt best suited the length of the show and gave us the best ending.”
Watch the trailer for The Get Down Part Two in the video below.
In another continuation of a previous project, the acclaimed independent documentary feature from producer Rashida Jones Hot Girls Wanted now becomes a six-episode Netflix documentary series, with the full title Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On.
Like the 2015 feature film, the new Netflix series explores how the easy availability of online pornography has affected the lives of teenagers — as well as adults — in America and takes an often-disturbing look behind the scenes of the “amateur” porn industry. The series also covers how the intersection of sex and technology has affected daily life, exploring the impact of “dating” apps such as Tindr and Bumble.
Watch the Netflix trailer for Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On in the following video (be warned, the video could contain mature content). The series goes online April 21.
Also on April 21, the Netflix original movie Sand Castle explores the impact of the Iraq War on the soldiers who to only fought the battles, but also tried to carry out humanitarian projects in the country ripped apart by the United States invasion. The dramatic film stars Nicholas Hoult and Henry “Superman” Cavill.
Here is the full list of new Netflix movies, TV and originals for April 2017.
APRIL 1
A Weekend with the Family (2016)
A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
Across the Universe (2007)
An American Tail (1986)
An American Tail: Fievel Goes West (1991)
An American Tail: The Mystery of the Night Monster (1999)
Boy Bye (2016)
Born To Be Free (2016)
Cool Runnings (1993)
Good Witch: Season 2 (2016)
Gremlins (1984)
Only for One Night (2016)
Richard Pryor: Live & Smokin’ (1971)
Scooby-Doo (2002)
Schindler’s List (1993)
Something’s Gotta Give (2003)
Thunderstruck (2012)
Wynonna Earp: Season 1 (2016)
Trouble with the Curve (2012)
Tropic Thunder (2008)
The Tenth Man (2016) Avail. 4/2/17
The D Train (2015)
April 4
Chewing Gum: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Louis C.K. 2017—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
April 6
Disney’s The BFG (2016)
April 7
El Faro De Las Orcas—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Dawn of the Croods: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Get Down: Part 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Win It All—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
April 8
Kubo and the Two Strings (2016)
April 10
Documentary Now!: Season 2 (2016)
April 11
Kevin Hart: What Now (2016)
April 12
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 2 (2016)
April 14
Chelsea: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
El Elegido (2017)
Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sandy Wexler—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
April 15
Disney’s Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey (1993)
Slam—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
April 18
Lucas Brothers: On Drugs—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
April 19
A Plastic Ocean
April 21
Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Girlboss: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sand Castle—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Tales by Light: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show: Season 4—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Prestige (2006)
Tramps—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
April 22
The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: Season 1-3 (2016)
The Secret Life of Pets (2016)
April 23
Liv and Maddie: Season 4 (2016)
Phantom (2013)
April 24
Long Nights Short Mornings (2016)
April 25
Disney’s Queen of Katwe (2016)
The 101-Year-Old Man Who Skipped Out on the Bill and Disappeared—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Vir Das: Abroad Understanding—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
April 26
Real Rescues: Season 6-7 (2012)
Trust (2010)
April 27
Las Chicas del Cable: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
April 28
A Murder in the Park (2014)
Casting JonBenet—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dear White People: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Rodney King—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Small Crimes—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
April 30
Sofia the First: Season 3 (2015)
[Featured Image By Netflix Publicity]