Scheana Marie’s Boyfriend Robert Valletta Was A Friend Of Her Husband

Scheana Marie’s Vanderpump Rules co-star, Jax Taylor, approves of her relationship with new boyfriend, Robert Valletta. During a new interview, Taylor spoke of Scheana Marie’s new relationship and revealed an interesting detail about Valletta.

“He’s a really nice guy. Rob is a really really nice guy. I mean night and day [from Shay]. Not saying Shay’s not a great guy; he is, but he’s totally opposite of Shay,” Taylor told The Daily Dish on March 22.

Scheana Marie turned up on Valletta’s Instagram page a couple of weeks after confirming her split from Mike Shay, and in the months since, they appear to have spent tons of time together. In fact, they recently traveled to Big Bear and Hawaii, where they celebrated the birthday of Scheana Marie’s father.

“It seems like they have a great relationship,” Taylor continued. “They spend every waking moment together since they’ve been dating. I haven’t seen too much of her lately cause she really in his world now. She’s kind of distanced herself since she started dating him and I haven’t seen her since the reunion.”

Scheana Marie and Parks Robert Valletta officially confirmed their relationship with a red carpet appearance at the premiere of his latest project, Bronzeville, in Los Angeles. Since then, the couple has shared a few photos of one another on their Instagram pages, including a post shared yesterday by Valletta, which featured him and Scheana Marie at an event in Beverly Hills.

Jax Taylor went on to reveal that while he and Scheana Marie haven’t seen one another much, he’s remained in touch with her now-estranged husband, Mike Shay, who has been focused on his music career in the months since he and Scheana Marie called it quits.

“I do keep in touch with Shay, and he recently just found out that [Scheana Marie] is dating someone and I think he’s OK with it,” Taylor said. “I think he’s just a lot happier now. In fact, I know he’s a lot happier now. He’s actually who he wants to be.”

Taylor then dropped a bomb, revealing that Scheana Marie’s new boyfriend is actually a friend of Mike Shay’s.

“We all thought he knew that [Scheana Marie] was dating Rob ’cause actually Shay and Rob were friends. And [Scheana Marie] dated [Robert Valletta] a long time ago and then left him, went back to Shay, and now she’s back with Rob,” he explained.

“I think Shay’s a great person. I think Scheana’s a great person,” Taylor added. “I think they were just terrible for each other.”

Scheana Marie has appeared to be in a good place with Mike Shay during recent episodes of the fifth season of Vanderpump Rules, but soon, fans will see as her marriage comes to an abrupt end. As for whether or not Valletta will be seen during the remaining episodes of the show, that does not appear to be the case. As for the future, Scheana Marie hopes her new man will soon join her in front of the camera.

Earlier this month, while attending the iHeart Radio Music Awards in Los Angeles, Scheana Marie told Us Weekly that Valletta will have a chance to film alongside her for the Bravo reality series when it begins production on Season 6 this May.

To see more of Scheana Marie and Mike Shay, tune into new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 5 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Mike Windle/Getty Images]