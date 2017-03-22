‘Star Wars Episode 8’ Rumor: Snoke’s Name An Acronym, Obi-Wan Returns For Rey

Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi will feature beloved Jedi master Obi-Wan Kenobi to some degree. His inclusion in the highly-anticipated film will have something to do with Rey (Daisy Ridley).

Obi-Wan was already in Star Wars: Episode 7 –The Force Awakens. His voice was heard in the Force vision that Rey saw after she touched Luke Skywalker’s (Mark Hamill) lightsaber at Maz Kanata’s (Lupita Nyong’o) castle.

As revealed in an audio clip from Star Wars: Episode 7 polished by Marcelo of Jedi Center, Obi-Wan can be heard saying in The Force Awakens sequence the following words:

“Rey… these are your first steps.”

According to well-known Star Wars theorist and YouTuber Mike Zeroh, the voice that Rey heard might not be from the past as some believe, but from the future. Zeroh speculates that this is simply a portion of a Force vision that will be shown in full in Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi, as Rey trains under Luke’s tutelage to learn the ways of the Force.

This means that more of Obi-Wan’s words to the budding Jedi will be revealed in the sequel. Unfortunately, this is the extent of the Jedi master’s involvement in the movie.

A Force ghost of the character is not expected to be shown in Star Wars: Episode 8. However, more departed Jedi masters are expected to show up, including Yoda himself and even Qui-Gon Jinn, who are said to appear as Force orbs.

As noted by Los Angeles Times reporter Daniel Miller, one of the scenes featured in a Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi clip was shown at the Disney shareholder meeting is Rey inside a cave surrounded by small orbs of light.

These orbs are reportedly Yoda and Qui-Gon’s life force much like the ones featured in the hit animated series, Star Wars: Rebels and Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Unlike the latter, however, Yoda is rumored to appear in his normal form as well.

In other news, a new Star Wars: Episode 8 rumor reveals a vital piece of information that shed lights on Supreme Leader Snoke’s (Andy Serkis) identity. It came from the buzz surrounding the production in Dubrovnik, Croatia, which is where the set for Snoke’s purported homeworld or current base of operations is located.

This is a rumor going around Dubrovnik dating back to February 2016 and one that Zeroh admitted to have been hearing a lot about. A local at the said Star Wars: Episode 8 filming location revealed to him that Snoke’s name is actually an acronym.

The rumor indicates that Luke and Leia (Carrie Fisher) reportedly made a deal that will make the Sith cease to exist following the death of Darth Vader in Star Wars: Episode 6 – Return of the Jedi.

Snoke appears to have found his way around this so-called deal because the First Order leader’s name allegedly stands for “Sith No One Knew Existed.” Making this Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi rumor out of the ordinary is that it was reportedly Luke and Leia themselves who came up with that name.

This makes things a bit strange seeing that the First Order calls their leader by the name their enemies gave him as shown in Star Wars: Episode 7. It would be bizarre that the antagonistic forces just adapted that designation unless it is already what Snoke called himself before the formation of the First Order.

Either way, this adds another layer of mystery to the Snoke character as this would mean that his true identity is still being kept under wraps for a reason. This also adds weight to the rumors that Star Wars: Episode 8 will flesh out the character.

The idea of Snoke’s name being kept secret and that he is a Sith had many hoping that he turns out to be Darth Plagueis, allowing the first two Star Wars trilogies to intertwine seamlessly with the new one.

Snoke being a Sith who no one knew about also suggests that for some reason, he was able to cloak himself so as to remain undetected until the right time to reveal himself comes.

How he pulled that off, this might have something to do with where he came from. A previous Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi report claimed that Snoke hails from the Unknown Regions, an uncharted and dangerous area that sits beyond the Outer Rim.

As revealed in the Star Wars: Aftermath novels, Emperor Palpatine was under the impression that the secrets of the Force lie in the Unknown Regions. His obsession to gain knowledge about the Force pushed him to map out the area. He also chose the Unknown Regions as the Empire’s refuge that will allow them to rebuild should the Battle of Endor does not go their way.

It would make sense if Palpatine’s search for deeper understanding of the Force would lead to him meeting and eventually working together with Snoke, who, after the former’s death, succeeded him and created a new army out of the Empire soldiers who survived, quietly preparing them for battle in a place where they will not be easily found or reached – the Unknown Regions.

It looks like there is a lot to learn about Supreme Leader Snoke. Thankfully, Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi will uncover some of these mysteries.

Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi will be in cinemas December 15.

[Featured Image by Lucasfilm and Disney]