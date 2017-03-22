Kylie Jenner ‘KUWTK’ Spin-Off Show An Attempt To Break Away From Kardashians?

Kylie Jenner has landed herself a Keeping Up With The Kardashians spin-off show. Is this the reality star’s attempt at breaking away from the Kardashian family a bit?

Insiders told Radar Online that Kylie Jenner is “so excited” that E! gave her a reality series of her own that will feature her “building her business and hiring people for her team.”

The show will reportedly be based on Kylie Jenner’s continuously growing makeup empire, Kylie Cosmetics. In fact, the reality star has an upcoming blush compact launch later this week which she announced on Instagram and Snapchat.

A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Mar 21, 2017 at 1:50pm PDT

Kylie will also be featuring her new clothing and accessories brand, The Kylie Shop.

Last year it was reported that Kylie and her supermodel sister Kendall Jenner would get a Keeping Up With The Kardashians spin-off series together. However, Kylie allegedly claimed that she wanted a show for herself.

“[Kylie Jenner] wants her own spin-off show [and] no longer wants to do one with Kendall.”

“[Kylie Jenner] just wants to have a show on E! that is all about her, that will focus mainly on her journey of building her own empire.”

Many believe that Kylie Jenner’s new reality series is an attempt for her to break off from the Kardashians and separate her image from the family.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 14, 2017 at 4:36pm PDT

According to SFGate, sources claimed that Kylie Jenner has been plotting her own Keeping Up With The Kardashians spin-off series since early 2016.

Will Kylie’s new reality series get better ratings than Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which is in its 13th season?

Kylie and Kendall Jenner seem to be getting along just fine. The two celebrity sisters recently enjoyed a fun day by the pool together with fellow model Hailey Baldwin.

Kennyyyyy A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Mar 19, 2017 at 9:04am PDT

A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Mar 19, 2017 at 9:04am PDT

Kylie Jenner has been rumored to have been feuding with her sister Kim Kardashian throughout the past few months, according to other reports by the Inquisitr.

Insiders claimed that Jenner was “hungry for fame” and had quite the attitude with her sister Kim Kardashian. The youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan wants to be more famous than her older sisters.

???? last night A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 12, 2017 at 5:39pm PDT

News of her own spin-off series must have been a relief for Kylie Jenner because she had apparently pitched an idea for her own reality series to E! and was rejected more than once.

“Kylie re-pitched her own spin-off again to E! and they rejected her again.”

???????? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 15, 2017 at 12:12pm PDT

RELATED POSTS BY THE INQUISITR

Kylie Jenner Blushes ‘X-Rated’ & ‘Virginity’ Cause Outrage Amid Empty Highlighter Scandal

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Marriage ‘Better Than Ever?’ ‘Quiet Life’ Ahead?

Kylie, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin Hang By Pool Amid Kylie, Meek Mill Rumors

Kylie Jenner Not Allowed To Babysit Tyga’s Son, Blac Chyna Reportedly Claimed

Kendall Jenner Robbed By Someone She Knew? Kardashians Targeted For Theft Again

Obsessed with my @fashionnova set ????Get it at FashionNova.com ???? #ad A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 7, 2017 at 9:00am PST

In the meantime, you can keep up with Kylie Jenner on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Season 13 is currently airing on E! Sundays at 9 p.m.

Would you watch Kylie Jenner’s new spin-off show? Comment below!

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Staff/Getty Images]