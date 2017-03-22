‘Teen Mom 2’ Kailyn Lowry Continues To Face Baby Daddy Questions

Kailyn Lowry still hasn’t revealed who fathered her third child.

Nearly one month after the longtime Teen Mom 2 star confirmed her pregnancy on her blog, fans continue to tweet to Kailyn Lowry and express their thoughts about her decision to get pregnant by another man.

On March 20, Kailyn Lowry was quoted by the official Teen Mom 2 Twitter page after starring on the Season 7B reunion special earlier this week. Right away, a few fans weighed in on her current situation and pointed out that she now has three different baby daddies.

“How easy it is to have [three] baby [daddies]?” one person asked. Another added, “Chapter three = baby daddy number three. New baby daddy every season.”

Kailyn Lowry’s fans continued to blast her online and some compared her to her Teen Mom 2 co-star Jenelle Evans, who welcomed her third child, daughter Ensley, with her third baby daddy, David Eason, in January. One fan even asked her point blank who had fathered her child, but Kailyn Lowry remained silent.

One day later, Kailyn Lowry posted a retweet which spoke of having a sub-par boyfriend. In response, she received a message from a fan who pointed out, “You don’t even have a man to step up and claim the child in your womb.”

After Kailyn Lowry had confirmed her pregnancy, she revealed on Twitter that she and her mystery man were not in a relationship.

Although Kailyn Lowry has remained silent when it comes to who fathered her third child, JC Cueva, Tyler Hill and Chris Lopez were all linked to the reality star in recent months. Also, Lopez was caught tweeting about his mystery child in January — and Lowry chose to “favorite” his tweet.

“The father is a friend [Kailyn Lowry] was briefly dating,” the reality star’s publicist, Casi Densmore-Koon, explained to Radar Online at the end of last month. “This was Kail’s choice and she is 100% happy. Kail can’t wait to welcome the new addition to her family this summer.”

At the time, the publicist added, “We don’t know how involved the father will be,” the rep added. “Kail will release that information when she’s ready.”

Ironically, Kailyn Lowry told fans in her baby announcement that she opted against welcoming more children while married to Javi Marroquin because she didn’t want to bring a child into a failing marriage. Now, she’ll bring a child up in a broken home with a father who may be absent from his life completely.

“I am pregnant,” Kailyn Lowry told fans on February 23. “I was filmed on the show saying I didn’t want any more kids but I’m pregnant again. I know so many will have comments on this but here’s the thing — I didn’t want to bring another child into a failing marriage.”

Kailyn Lowry continued to fans, revealing that she experienced health complications after her marriage ended and ultimately had a change of heart when it came to her decision to expand her family.

” This is the baby I thought I wasn’t sure if I could have. I know this isn’t an ideal situation but I know everything will be okay,” she wrote. “Having another child is something I am so happy about and I just can’t wait. My boys are so excited, those who love me are so excited, and I hope that everyone can just be happy for me during this time.”

