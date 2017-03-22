Animal Adventure Park: April The Giraffe’s New Calf Will Be A Toys ‘R’ Us Kid?

Animal Adventure Park’s live feed on April the giraffe has attracted millions of viewers around the globe as they await the birth of her new calf. The 15-year-old giraffe has kept her audience in suspense for several weeks with signs she’s close to having her baby. With all of the excitement for April’s new arrival, Animal Adventure Park’s live feed is a prime spot for advertisers.

It was reported a few days ago that a new sponsor was needed for the live feed after its last advertiser’s contract ran out. Mazuri, an exotic animal nutrition company, was the last sponsor on Animal Adventure Park’s live cam. As TMZ reported, it was quickly evident that April the giraffe was quickly becoming a cash cow for the animal park due to the colossal views she’s getting for just standing around in her stall, eating, sleeping, and interacting with her companion, Oliver.

According to ABC Action News, Toys ‘R’ Us is Animal Adventure Park’s new sponsor, and it’s predicted that April the giraffe’s new calf will be a “Toys ‘R’ Us kid.”

The toy company’s logo is perfect for the live feed with Geoffrey the giraffe now in the same spot on the bottom left portion of the screen where Mazuri’s logo was. It was posted mid-morning Wednesday.

The report jokes that April is now signing, “I don’t wanna grow up, I’m a Toys ‘R’ Us kid.” Her calf might may also be singing, “I don’t wanna come out, I’m a Toys ‘R’ Us kid.”

If April has a boy, will he be named “Geoffrey”?

Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York revealed in its daily update Wednesday that April is more “moody” and “cranky.”

“Keepers report April is very moody and off from her normal self — this is a good thing. Back end continues to progress to our satisfaction.”

Things are progressing normally for April in her pregnancy. In the meantime, April and Oliver are providing great entertainment for their audience with enrichment toys. They’ve already played a little too hard on the items and inadvertently destroyed a puzzle feeder, but staff revealed in an updated post on its Facebook page that new ones will be installed by Thursday morning.

April the Giraffe is looking for a new sponsor! https://t.co/hlruFseRaK TMZ TNT @ 6:30 — KWWL CW 7.2 (@KWWLCW) March 16, 2017

Enrichment items are a vital part of stimulating animals’ minds and bodies. It prevents boredom and keeps animals active.

In another post on Wednesday afternoon, staff informed viewers that they’re aware April and Oliver managed to unlatch their stall door and are in the process of getting it fixed.

“‘Trouble Makers’ “It appears Oliver and April have popped a latch on their stall door, but rest assured there is a safety latch that will prevent a full opening. That is why we have safety’s in place! We have never denied their curious nature!! “The team will address the issue shortly! “Talk about enrichment!”

It’s common at animal parks, zoos, and sanctuaries to have a backup door in the event the main one fails to lock. It’s a safety precaution for both animals and caretakers.

When April’s new calf comes, he or she might be playing with some items from Toys ‘R’ Us. TMZ reports that the new sponsor have its ad run five days after the baby giraffe is born, plenty of time for the calf to be intrigued with toys.

A third of the profits from sponsors go to the Giraffe Conservation Foundation, and the rest of the money will go toward the care of April, her calf, and the rest of the animals.

Toys ‘R’ Us may have a live giraffe mascot on its hands after April has her calf at Animal Adventure Park.

[Featured Image by Buddhika Weerasinghe/Getty Images]