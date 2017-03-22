‘Young And Restless’ Spoilers: Adam’s Fate Revealed, How Does Chloe Leave GC?

Young and Restless spoilers tease tense moments are ahead for Chloe Mitchell (Elizabeth Hendrickson) on the CBS soap opera in the weeks ahead. Chloe feels guilty for her role in Adam Newman’s (Justin Hartley) death. Nick (Joshua Morrow) wonders if the explosion at the cabin was an accident after all. Will Nick figure out that his dad, Victor, (Eric Braeden) hired Chloe to frame his brother?

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Chloe hasn’t forgotten about her beef with Adam Newman. She blames him for her daughter’s death, even though it was an accident. Young and Restless fans can’t agree on what really killed Delia. Many viewers still believe that Adam wasn’t the one who ran her over on that snowy night.

Chloe came back to Genoa City several times after she left town following Delia’s death. She tried to kill Adam multiple times, so now that he’s dead, she has sought to make sure her best friend and Adam’s wife, Chelsea, (Melissa Claire Egan) moves on with Nick.

Young and Restless spoilers tease that Chloe may find herself in a jam after Nick starts asking questions about how the explosion occurred. Of course, Chelsea discovers something as well, which could be the missing piece to the puzzle.

Elizabeth Hendrickson’s one-year contract expires in a few weeks, and the talented actress revealed that she doesn’t plan on renewing it. Her storyline will come to a close, but she may be open to returning to the soap opera on a recurring status. So, does that mean that Young and Restless doesn’t plan on killing her off?

Young and Restless fans never got any closure about how Adam died. What the soap opera revealed about his death was Chloe was the last person to see him, and an explosion likely took his life. According to Soap Opera Spy, Young and Restless didn’t show what happened after Chloe confronted Adam about killing her daughter and confessing to framing him for Constance’s (Sally Kellerman) murder. Did she cause the explosion? Did Chloe move him before the cabin went up in flames?

Most Young and Restless fans believe that Chloe didn’t kill Adam, but she has been keeping him hostage somewhere close to Genoa City. She seems to have a deep-seated hatred for Adam and would love to see him pay for taking her sweet daughter from her.

Not long after Adam was presumed dead, Victor met with Chloe to accuse her of killing his son. Is it possible that he has proof that she killed Adam?

Kevin (Greg Rikaart) will ask Chloe to marry him (again), but their upcoming nuptials will be sidelined when Adam’s death and Bella’s paternity scoop comes out, SheKnows Soaps reported. It is possible that Scotty (Daniel Hall) investigates why Chloe is suddenly better, and it leads him to a huge shocker about Adam’s death.

For almost a year, Chloe has kept Bella’s paternity a secret. Most Young and Restless fan think that either Kevin or Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) is her father. Chloe could be telling the truth, and her father is someone she knew when she was in California.

Young and Restless fans hope that Adam’s death coming up again could mean that they found an Adam recast. It is possible that the writers will explain Adam’s death further, giving the fans no hope of an Adam return.

Chloe will leave town in the next few weeks. Will she end up leaving after everything comes out? Of course, it is possible that Victor will have her killed after she threatens to expose his part in Adam’s framing and death.

