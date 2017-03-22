Heather Morris, Nancy Kerrigan Allegedly Already Feuding On ‘DWTS’ Set

Heather Morris and Nancy Kerrigan are both on Dancing With the Stars this season, but it sounds like things are not going well between them. Radar Online shared the details about what is going on with the two women this season. It turns out that Heather Morris allegedly has a grudge of some kind against Nancy, and this is causing problems for them on the show.

A production insider is speaking out and said, “Heather and Nancy were super cold to each other, and already have a duel going on.” A lot of people on the show and watching it are upset that Heather Morris has a dancing background. She actually worked as a backup dancer for Beyonce before she went on to star in Glee, which had a bit of dancing as well. None of this was ballroom dancing at all, though. What Heather Morris is doing on Dancing With the Stars is totally different. Heather Morris was only on Season 2 of the hit show So You Think You Can Dance.

A source said that last week when Heather Morris and pro partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy scored the same score as Kerrigan and her partner Artem Chigvintsev she had a bit of a meltdown and was really upset. They both got a 28 out of 40, which is a pretty good score for the first week on the show. The source said, “Heather was visibly upset last night after tying with Nancy for third place and said that her score was unfair. She was just so cocky going into the competition.”

heather morris or a queen of the world pic.twitter.com/p9Mp4b0zgC — per loves darren (@vocalsmike) March 21, 2017

Ashley Eden, an executive producer for the show, shared that they really are making things a bit harder on Heather Morris this season because of her history. She said, “We’re not shying away from the fact that she 100 percent has dance experience. Because of that, she will be judged on a higher level and there will be higher expectations on her.” This may change later in the season because of everyone getting more advanced on the show.

People shared that Heather Morris’ ex co-star Naya Rivera is speaking out and saying that Heather has pretty big shoes to fill after Amber Riley did the show. Naya is excited about Heather doing the show. She said, “When I saw the news I was so excited. I definitely am going to be rooting for her and watching like I was with Amber.” After that, she went on to share saying, “I feel like Heather’s got some big shoes to fill. But I’m not worried about her because she’s a fantastic performer and a great dancer. I think she’s going to bring so much fun to the show. I’m excited!” It sounds like Naya may show up in the audience a time or two.

When there are issues on the Dancing With the Stars set, sometimes they don’t say anything about it, and at other times they show it in the packages on the show. Whatever is going on with Nancy and Heather may never air, but everyone is going to see the competition going on every week between them. They are both out to win the show and have already been able to prove that they have a pretty good chance of doing it.

Are you shocked to hear that Heather Morris and Nancy Kerrigan are having differences? Do you think that these two will work it out before the season is over? Sound off in the comments section below on your thoughts, and don’t miss new episodes of Dancing With the Stars on Monday nights on ABC.

