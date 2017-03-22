Scheana Shay Divorce: Did Mike Shay Leave Due To ‘Vanderpump Rules?’

Scheana Shay announced late last year that she would be divorcing her husband, Mike Shay. Mike doesn’t have the same platform as his estranged wife, so Scheana spoke out the most when it came to their split. Mike only used his Instagram account a few times to share his side of the story, but he never opened up about his own problems. It’s no secret that he has struggled with drugs and alcohol before, and as fans will see on Vanderpump Rules next week, it is possible that he has relapsed.

For a long time, many people assumed that Scheana Shay was leaving her husband because he had relapsed. Shay had stayed with him once before as he was working through his issues and getting sober and maybe she didn’t want to do that again. However, it didn’t actually happen that way, as Scheana recently revealed that he actually left her.

According to a new tweet, Scheana Shay revealed that her estranged husband was indeed the one who decided to leave her. What could be his motivation to leave his wife, who had been nothing but supportive in helping him stay sober?

“And that’s the thing people don’t get. I didn’t leave. He did!” Scheana Shay recently revealed on Twitter, sharing the bombshell that he was the one who left her behind.

On next week’s Vanderpump Rules, Scheana Shay tells Lisa Vanderpump that she has learned a few things about her estranged husband. It’s uncertain what that is at the moment, but Shay could be referring to a drug relapse. So, why would he leave her? It is possible that he wants to continue to go to the studio in the middle of the night without having Scheana Shay call him all the time. Plus, if he is living a secret life and relapsing with pills, it is possible he doesn’t want her exposing him all the time.

If it wasn’t for Vanderpump Rules, Scheana Shay’s estranged husband wouldn’t be the topic of so many articles online. Shay has often talked about his problems on the show, but he has never talked about himself. Maybe he decided to leave her because he didn’t want more of his problems on national television. One can imagine that it is painful for both him and his family members to watch the show, and relive his past drug issues.

The couple issued a joint divorce statement late last year, where they revealed that they would try to be friends. It was a rather generic statement, but it was respectful. Scheana Shay bought his plane ticket so he could go visit his family in Michigan after he filed for divorce, but it is possible that they aren’t as friendly these days, as she has found love again. She recently traveled to Hawaii with him and her family. Maybe she will give more details during the upcoming reunion show.

“While we have made the difficult decision to move forward separately, our story will continue through the love and mutual respect that we have cultivated throughout our 15-year friendship. Much of the recent speculation and reporting on our relationship has been misguided, and we have come to an amicable decision on all matters,” Scheana Shay and Mike said in their joint divorce statement, according to Bravo, adding, “We might have failed at our marriage, but we are committed to succeeding as friends and will continue to support each other’s personal happiness and professional success,” the statement continued.

What do you think of Scheana Shay’s tweet that Mike was indeed the one who filed for divorce? Were you surprised?

