Star Maddie Ziegler Says She’s Never Going Back to ‘Dance Moms’

Dance Moms alum Chloe Lukasiak may be returning to the mix for the upcoming season, but breakout star Maddie Ziegler says that she will never be returning to the Lifetime show.

Maddie Ziegler was always known on Dance Moms as Abby Lee Miller’s favorite student, due to the fact that she proved herself to be both an incredibly hard worker and a talented dancer who often won at competitions. But Maddie’s big break came in 2014 when pop star Sia invited her to dance in her video for the hit song “Chandelier.”

Since her role as the beige-leotard clad alter ego version of Sia herself, Maddie Ziegler has taken the world of entertainment by storm. Not only has the video been viewed over a billion times, but Maddie has gone on to star in several other of the singer’s videos.

Maddie Ziegler has also released a book entitled The Maddie Diaries, a memoir about the first 14 years of her life. She recently voiced one of the lead roles in the animated film Ballerina starring Elle Fanning and plays a big part in the upcoming feature film The Book of Henry. With all of that success, its no wonder fans are hoping that one of their favorite original team members will come back to the show.

Fans speculated that she might make a come back after it was announced that fan-favorite and original Abby Lee Miller Dance Company member Chloe Lukasiak was returning to the show. Chloe, who was often pitted as Maddie’s rival when they danced on the same team, has also found her share off post-Dance Moms success. She has gone on to start a successful YouTube channel, and has appeared in three films with major acting roles in each.

Chloe Lukasiak, who departed the show in Season 4, said she missed competing and had an itch to return to her roots, especially since the Abby Lee Miller Dance Company had relocated to Los Angeles where she now spends a good chunk of her time with her mother, Christy.

Maddie Ziegler, much to fan’s disappointment, does not share the same desire to get back to the competitive world of dance. Maddie only left the show quite recently to pursue other endeavors, whereas Chloe has been gone for quite some time. So while Maddie says she will never return to Abby Lee Miller’s dance studio, it may still be too soon for her to put in a final word.

But Maddie insists that she is much happier without Dance Moms in her life. The 14-year-old said that dancing with Abby Lee Miller provided her with more stress than was necessary for a child of her age.

She recently weighed in on her life post-Dance Moms withPeople Magazine.

“I learned a lot of lessons. I had the craziest time when I was with her (Abby) and on that team. I’m really glad that I did move on from that, and I did learn a lot from her and we did have some fun times. But I feel like now, I’ve never been happier in my life,” she said.

Maddie Ziegler may be happier without the pressures of Abby Lee Miller’s explosive temper in her life, but Maddie has admitted that dance is her first love and always will be. It will be interesting to see if she finds a way to return to the stage and continue to share her passion and love of dance.

And who knows? Maybe one day she will get bitten by the competition bug and feel like returning to Dance Moms, or the competition circuit, might be a fun thing to do with her time to break away from the Hollywood life.

